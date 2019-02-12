CAR: US light-duty vehicle sales to dip in 2019

The Center for Automotive Research’s (CAR’s) updated automotive sales outlook forecasts US light-duty vehicle sales at 16.8 million units for 2019. CAR’s forecast includes a continuation of sales declines in 2020 and 2021 down to 16.5 million units in 2021.

CAR projects sales to rebound to 16.8 million units by 2022 and continue an upward trend through 2025.





US Light Vehicle Sales, 2015-2018, and CAR’s Forecast, 2019-2025

CAR said that a number of positive factors support a high level of US light vehicle sales, including:

Projected moderate US economic output growth in 2019;

Historically low US unemployment rates;

Relatively low oil prices continue through 2020;

Underlying nominal wage growth continues;

High levels of consumer confidence were reached in Q4 2018; and

Solid new housing starts and home prices rebounding to pre-recession levels.

However, just as there are positives affecting the forecast, there are range of trends and risk factors that could drive US light vehicle sales lower, including: