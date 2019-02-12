Carbon and Automobili Lamborghini partner to manufacture digitally auto parts at scale

Carbon announced a strategic partnership with Lamborghini in digital manufacturing. Lamborghini’s first production parts using Carbon’s technology are a new textured fuel cap with the Urus label and a clip component for an air duct. Both parts are on Lamborghini’s Super SUV, the Urus model, which was first introduced in 2018.

Carbon Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology uses light and oxygen to produce products rapidly from a pool of resin. Parts printed with DLS are much more like injection-molded parts than conventional 3D-printed parts, Carbon says. Digital Light Synthesis produces consistent and predictable mechanical properties, creating parts that are solid on the inside.

DLS technology is driven by Carbon’s CLIP (Continuous Liquid Interface Production) process and programmable liquid resins. CLIP, as reported in Science, uses digital light projection in combination with oxygen permeable optics.

CLIP projects light through an oxygen-permeable window into a reservoir of UV-curable resin. As a sequence of UV images are projected, the part solidifies and the build platform rises.

Traditional additive approaches to photo polymerization typically produce weak, brittle parts. Carbon overcomes this by embedding a second heat-activated programmable chemistry in its materials. (Once a part is printed with CLIP, it’s baked in a forced-circulation oven.) This results in high-resolution parts with engineering-grade mechanical properties. (Earlier post.)





Carbon uses over-the-air software updates combined with connected, data-centric hardware and innovative materials to enable designers and engineers to produce previously un-makeable products, both economically and at mass scale.

Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal candidates for digital manufacturing. By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with Carbon. —Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Leveraging Carbon printers and DLS technology, Lamborghini, in close collaboration with Volkswagen’s Electronic Research Lab, represented by Nikolai Reimer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, is redesigning many of the parts in its vehicle interior, mirror assembly, and accessory components to produce light-weight, durable, end-use parts.

Carbon’s durable Epoxy (EPX) 82 material is proven to withstand the high pressures, temperature requirements, as well as impact strength, needed for such applications. Powered by Carbon, Lamborghini can now produce higher quality, lighter-weight parts, at scale and more efficiently.