New Flyer 40' and 60' Xcelsior fuel cell buses complete Altoona testing; eligible for FTA, HVIP funding

New Flyer 40' (XHE40) and 60' (XHE60) Xcelsior fuel cell-electric buses (FCEBs), powered by Ballard FCveloCity-HD 85 kilowatt (kW) modules, have completed testing at The Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center under a program established by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Testing at the Altoona, Pennsylvania facility included evaluations of safety, structural integrity and durability, reliability, performance, maintainability, noise, fuel economy, and braking.

The Xcelsior FCEBs are battery-dominant hybrids, based on the standard Xcelsior CHARGE electric propulsion system. The battery provides the bus with short-term power and energy, while the fuel cell system acts like a steady-state battery charger, operating in an optimal efficiency zone.

The hydrogen fuel cell can extend the range of a battery-electric bus to up to 300 miles on a single refueling and requires no off-board electric recharging.





With this important accomplishment, the FCEBs are commercially available for sale utilizing FTA funding. Both models will also be eligible for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).





The current $300,000 HVIP voucher incentive covers 40-foot transit buses and Class 8 trucks powered exclusively by hydrogen fuel cells. Both funding opportunities enable transit agencies to support the transition to zero-emission operations.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior FCEBs offer extended range in excess of 260 miles; rapid refueling with hydrogen in less than 10-minutes; 95% material recycling; and full route flexibility.