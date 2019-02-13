Jaguar Land Rover expands Ingenium engine family with straight six-cylinder gasoline engine; MHEV 48V system; 20% more fuel efficient than outgoing V6

Jaguar Land Rover is expanding its Ingenium engine family with a new six-cylinder gasoline engine designed and engineered in-house, and manufactured at its £1-billion Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) in Wolverhampton, UK.

The 3.0-liter straight six cylinder gasoline engine, which will debut on the Range Rover Sport, is available in 360PS and 400PS versions with torque capability of up to 495 and 550 N·m, is more responsive and better balanced than the outgoing V6 gasoline engine.





The new engine features a combination of an electric supercharger to deliver immediate response supported by a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift, which boosts power and help the engine to breathe with maximum efficiency.

These performance-boosting technologies, combined with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology, optimizes performance, fuel economy and reduces emissions. The MHEV 48V system uses a small integrated electric motor to harvest energy lost during deceleration, and then intelligently redeploys it to assist the engine to maximize efficiency.





The in-line six-cylinder gasoline engine is 20% more fuel efficient (on the NEDC) than the V6 gasoline engine it replaces and is fitted with a Gasoline Particulate Filter, reducing particulate emissions by up to 75%.

From the outset we always intended Ingenium to be a full family. That is why we chose to engineer our own flexible engine architecture to meet our bespoke needs, allowing Jaguar Land Rover to adapt and stay ahead of changes in regulation and technology. This second wave of engines, with a Mild Hybrid 48V system and performance-boosting technologies, is engineered to be cleaner and more efficient than ever before. —Nick Rogers, Executive Director Of Product Engineering

The new Ingenium engine will be manufactured alongside the current four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines.

The 200,000 m2 Wolverhampton site is a ‘zero waste to landfill’ facility with everything used being recovered and recycled. Jaguar Land Rover sources 100% renewable electricity for its UK facilities and over 21,000 photovoltaic panels are installed on the roof of the EMC plant, allowing it to generate up to 30% of the site’s energy.

The EMC is fitted with equipment featuring precision manufacturing technology, including machinery that can work to tolerances of three microns.

In addition to being committed to delivering clean diesel and gasoline engines, Jaguar Land Rover is investing in electrification with next-generation Electric Drive Units (EDU) starting production at the EMC from 2020.