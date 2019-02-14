Global sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles up 1.4% in January; BMW i3 the top seller

Overall sales of BMW Group Electrified vehicles increased by 1.4% compared with January last year, with a total of 7,234 delivered to customers around the world.

By the end of this year, the number of BMW Group electrified vehicles on the roads around the world will total more than half a million. —Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Sales and Brand BMW

This increase was achieved despite limited availability of two key plug-in hybrid vehicles due to model changeovers—the introduction of the new BMW 330e and the new BMW X5 xDrive45e later this year is expected to support further sales growth of the company’s range of electrified vehicles.





Source: BMW.

The BMW i3 is the company’s best-selling electrified vehicle; the introduction late last year of an optional new, more powerful battery helped grow i3 sales in January to 2,598, 30.4% more than in the same month last year. The BMW 530e was also a significant growth driver, with deliveries up 82.0% (1,722).

2019 will also see the launch of the MINI Electric; the fully-electric car will be introduced to the public later this year. It looks set to build on the success of the MINI Countryman Cooper S E plug-in hybrid, which grew its sales by 25.7% in January (1,027) thereby accounting for 18.0% of MINI Countryman sales.

Overall, the BMW Group has started 2019 with global deliveries of the company’s three premium automotive brands increasing by 0.5% in January, with a total of 170,463 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce cars delivered to customers. This is the company’s strongest start to a year, achieved despite the current headwinds affecting the industry in several markets.