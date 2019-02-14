Electrify America has 105 charging sites operational; 465 chargers
14 February 2019
Electrify America has 105 electric vehicle charging sites with 465 chargers which are operational and open to the public.
Since installing its first ultra-fast DC fast charging site in Chicopee, MA in May 2018, Electrify America has accelerated the pace of installations nationwide.
Electrify America’s progress includes:
105 charging sites with 465 chargers operational and open to the public;
An additional 42 charging sites with 189 chargers which have been constructed and waiting to be energized by utility companies;
An additional 85 charging sites with 393 chargers in active construction;
An additional 73 charging sites and 341 chargers with approved permits scheduled for construction; and
An additional 179 charging sites in design and engineering;
Total of 484 charging sites secured for Cycle 1.
Electrify America plans to install or have under construction 484 charging station sites with more than 2,000 ultra-fast chargers by July 1, 2019. The station sites will be located in 17 metros and along high-traffic corridors in 42 states—including two cross-country routes.
Electrify America’s chargers have a range in power from 50 kilowatts (kW)—the most commonly used fast charging power today—to 150 kW and up to 350kW, which is capable of charging a vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute. At 305 charging sites either open or in the construction process, the Electrify America network represents almost a 300 megawatt capacity.
Posted by: Expert | 14 February 2019 at 12:23 AM
This is the way to go to promote the use of more electrified vehicles in USA. Over 2000 ultra fast chargers installed by mid-2019 is a very good first step.
Posted by: HarveyD | 14 February 2019 at 08:57 AM