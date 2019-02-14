StarMetro places 3rd order for electric buses with Proterra for Florida State; 100% battery-electric fleet
14 February 2019
StarMetro, the city of Tallahassee’s public transit system, has agreed to purchase 22 Proterra Catalyst FC buses to service Florida State University (FSU), bringing the StarMetro fleet to 27 battery-electric buses.
FSU is one of the first universities in the nation to decommission its entire fossil-fuel powered fleet and upgrade it to a 100% battery-electric fleet.
The procurement will also set a national precedent with FSU being one of the first universities in the nation to go all-electric, and StarMetro will continue to lead the Sunshine State in electric bus adoption.
The new 35-foot Proterra Catalyst FC buses will serve FSU’s Seminole Express Bus Service and provide campus transportation for faculty, staff, students and visitors, totaling an average ridership of 847,000 each year.
Operations are expected to begin mid-2019 with an initial deployment of 15 buses, with the remaining seven buses expected to deploy in 2021.
This procurement also supports the goals defined in Florida State University’s strategic plan to deepen its commitment to continuous innovation, invest strategically and incorporate sustainable living practices into all FSU activities.
With 22 Catalyst buses, Florida State University will displace more than 2,820,000 gallons of diesel over the vehicles’ 12-year lifespan and eliminate over 5,000,000 pounds of carbon emissions annually. The new electric buses will also provide fuel and maintenance cost savings of more than $10 million.
Proterra has also sold its Catalyst buses to the University of Montana, Duke University and Alabama A&M University.
As university populations grow across the United States, more campus transportation operators are taking the long-view and looking for sustainable ways to increase mobility while reducing costs and their carbon footprint. Helping universities and the next-generation of leaders experience zero-emission transit is intrinsic to our vision.—Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra
