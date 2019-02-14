Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Navigant Research forecasts highly automated vehicle deployments to reach 34 million in 2035
OXIS Energy to build Li-sulfur battery plant in Brazil; initial capacity 2M cells/year

StarMetro places 3rd order for electric buses with Proterra for Florida State; 100% battery-electric fleet

14 February 2019

StarMetro, the city of Tallahassee’s public transit system, has agreed to purchase 22 Proterra Catalyst FC buses to service Florida State University (FSU), bringing the StarMetro fleet to 27 battery-electric buses.

01_Customer_STARMETRO_BUS1-2

FSU is one of the first universities in the nation to decommission its entire fossil-fuel powered fleet and upgrade it to a 100% battery-electric fleet.

The procurement will also set a national precedent with FSU being one of the first universities in the nation to go all-electric, and StarMetro will continue to lead the Sunshine State in electric bus adoption.

The new 35-foot Proterra Catalyst FC buses will serve FSU’s Seminole Express Bus Service and provide campus transportation for faculty, staff, students and visitors, totaling an average ridership of 847,000 each year.

Operations are expected to begin mid-2019 with an initial deployment of 15 buses, with the remaining seven buses expected to deploy in 2021.

This procurement also supports the goals defined in Florida State University’s strategic plan to deepen its commitment to continuous innovation, invest strategically and incorporate sustainable living practices into all FSU activities.

With 22 Catalyst buses, Florida State University will displace more than 2,820,000 gallons of diesel over the vehicles’ 12-year lifespan and eliminate over 5,000,000 pounds of carbon emissions annually. The new electric buses will also provide fuel and maintenance cost savings of more than $10 million.

Proterra has also sold its Catalyst buses to the University of Montana, Duke University and Alabama A&M University.

As university populations grow across the United States, more campus transportation operators are taking the long-view and looking for sustainable ways to increase mobility while reducing costs and their carbon footprint. Helping universities and the next-generation of leaders experience zero-emission transit is intrinsic to our vision.

—Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra

Posted on 14 February 2019 in Emissions, Fleets, Heavy-duty | | Comments (1)

Comments

Lad

Ever walked close behind a diesel bus...takes your breath away! Read where California proposes to replace all 18,000 of their city buses with electric.

Posted by: Lad | 14 February 2019 at 12:57 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)