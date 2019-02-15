Cummins to supply Kalmar with driveline for new electric terminal tractor

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has selected Cummins to be the electrification solution provider for the next-generation electric terminal tractor offering for the European market. The Cummins driveline solution eliminates need for a transmission on a terminal tractor, simplifying the overall system and reducing maintenance needs.

Cummins will provide powertrain technology, including the batteries, for the Kalmar Electric Terminal Tractor (KT2E). Kalmar has already launched the fully electric Kalmar Ottawa electric terminal tractor (OT2E) in the US in 2018.





Kalmar T2 terminal tractor with container.

Slated to be launched in 2020, the Kalmar electric terminal tractor will be equipped with a 107 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of DC fast charge. This means that operators can take advantage of opportunity charging during shift breaks.

To maintain battery life, a thermal management system keeps it within the optimal temperature range, enabling the machine to operate in a range of climates.

This product joins Kalmar’s growing portfolio of fully electric equipment including both light and medium forklift trucks and Kalmar’s own FastChargesolution for horizontal equipment including AGVs, Shuttle and Straddle Carriers.

In line with our commitment to have a comprehensive electric product portfolio by 2021, we’re delighted to announce that we will be releasing our second electric terminal tractor in 2020 with Cummins as our electrification solution provider. We selected Cummins because of our longstanding co-operation in providing world-class drivetrain platforms, their global reach, and their strong commitment to leading the industry in electrification solutions. —Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar

In 2017, Cummins announced its commitment to invest $500 million in electrification across many applications, markets and regions over a period of three years. (Earlier post.)

In 2018, Cummins announced it was acquiring Silicon Valley-based Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), which designs and produces hybrid and fully-electric power solutions for commercial markets. (Earlier post.)

Cummins Electrified Power business’ 200 engineers are solely focused on inventing electrified power solutions for its customers. In 2018, the company announced partnerships and collaborations with on- and off-highway OEMs who are working on electrification solutions in products ranging from bus to medium duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, excavators and drayage trucks.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.