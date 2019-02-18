Audi building 160,000 m2 photovoltaic system for Győr, Hungary plant

Together with E.ON, Audi is building a solar energy park on the roofs of the two logistics centers of its plant in Győr covering about 160,000 square meters. This will create Europe’s largest photovoltaic system installed on a building at the Audi Hungaria plant in Győr.

The system will have a peak output of 12 megawatts. Construction work will start in August 2019 and renewable energy generation will start at the beginning of next year.





We are committed to the economical use of resources and therefore want to keep the environmental impact of our production as low as possible. Approximately 70 percent of Audi Hungaria’s heat requirements are already covered by climate-neutral, geothermal energy. Our goal is to have completely CO 2 -neutral plant operation in the future. With the construction of the solar-cell park, we are now taking a further step to achieve this in terms of power supply. —Achim Heinfling, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt

As part of the joint project with E.ON Hungaria, Audi is providing the roof areas of the two logistics centers, each with about 80,000 square meters, for the construction of the solar energy park.

E.ON will put the park into operation, consisting of 35,000 solar cells, and will continue to operate it, with an annual output of more than 9.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity. This corresponds to the annual energy requirements of 5,000 households.

In addition, AUDI AG, together with its partners, is committed to feeding resources into closed cycles and reusing them as completely as possible.