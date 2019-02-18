Electric motor company YASA enters innovation agreement with global automotive manufacturer for hybrids and EVs

YASA, a leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers, signed a long-term joint innovation agreement with a global automotive OEM. The partnership will focus on developing custom electric motor and controller solutions for the OEM’s high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor and controller designs offer best-in-class power and torque densities and are suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications.

The Yokeless And Segmented Armature (YASA) topology is a type of axial flux motor that has no stator yoke, a high fill factor and short end windings which all increase torque density and efficiency of the machine. The topology is based around a series of magnetically separated segments that form the stator of the machine. The novel design is enabled by using powdered iron materials that enable complex magnetic parts to be manufactured easily. (Earlier post.)





YASA axial-flux electric motor (segmented).

Compared to the complex, multiple slot windings of conventional motors, YASA motor’s segmented armature lends itself to low cost, serial production. YASA’s axial flux approach uses less materials such as copper, iron and permanent magnet than conventional motors, resulting in a significantly lower materials cost.

The YASA 750, YASA P400 Series and YASA 400 axial flux motors achieve power densities of up to 10kW/kg and torque densities which are significantly better than the nearest competitive motor topology. The axial flux enables high power densities to be achieved at relatively low speeds (2000-9000rpm).

Under the agreement, YASA and the OEM will work together to leverage YASA’s technology to improve vehicle performance while reducing vehicle weight.

This news follows YASA’s announcement last year of a new 100,000 unit capacity series production facility in Oxford, UK. (Earlier post.)

In addition to automotive, YASA is also addressing the burgeoning electric aerospace market. Last month, the company announced partnering with Rolls-Royce to provide the electric motors to power the world’s fastest electric airplane, scheduled for launch in 2020.