First electric Volvo trucks delivered to customers

Volvo Trucks delivered its first all-electric vehicles on 19 February: a refuse truck to waste and recycling company Renova, and a distribution truck to the logistics company DB Schenker and partner haulier TGM, operating in Sweden.





The Volvo FL Electric, Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle, is developed for distribution, refuse handling and other urban transport applications.

The Volvo FL Electric trucks are part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with selected customers. Series production of the Volvo FL Electric (earlier post) and its powerful sibling, the Volvo FE Electric (earlier post), will commence with a limited number of trucks for the European markets in the second half of 2019.

The absence of motor noise and exhaust emissions contributes to better working conditions for the drivers and a quieter, cleaner urban environment.

The drivers who will operate the electric trucks have had the opportunity to test-drive them prior to delivery, as part of the operator training.

We will continue to develop our electrified offering. At the same time, we are steadily reducing the environmental and climate impact of our diesel and gas powered trucks, primarily through energy-efficient drivelines. —Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks

In December 2018, Volvo Trucks announced that its upgraded D11 and D13 diesel engines for Volvo FH, FM and FMX meet the new Euro 6 Step D regulation and contain a number of improvements that enable transport operators to reduce fuel costs.

The Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric trucks are developed for distribution, refuse handling and other urban transport applications. The Volvo FL Electric has capacity for a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 16 tonnes, while the Volvo FE Electric has capacity for a GVW of 27 tonnes.