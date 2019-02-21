Two new V6 engines with 48V mild hybrid system for Audi Q8; gasoline and diesel

Audi is expanding the engine line-up for its luxury SUV, the Q8—as well as its roll-out of its 48V mild hybrid system (earlier post)—by adding two V6 engine versions. Beginning now, customers can also order the Q family’s top model with a 3.0 TFSI and an additional variant of the 3.0 TDI.





All engines in the Audi Q8 work in conjunction with the 48V mild hybrid system, which can reduce consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers in customer operation.

The new Audi Q8 55 TFSI is equipped with a six-cylinder spark-ignition engine with three liters of engine displacement and direct injection that produces 250 kW (340 metric hp). In the wide rpm range from 1,370 to 4,500 revolutions per minute, it develops a maximum torque of 500 N·m (368.8 lb-ft). With the turbocharged gasoline engine, the Audi Q8 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.9 seconds. Its maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155.3 mph).

The second new engine is an additional version of the three-liter diesel. It provides 170 kW (231 metric hp) of power and also develops ample torque of 500 N·m (368.8 lb-ft). The plateau is available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm. From a standing start, the Audi Q8 45 TDI accelerates to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 233 km/h (144.8 mph).

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter (BAS) that supplies the 48 V main electrical system of the SUV coupe with electricity.

When decelerating, the BAS enables up to 12 kW of energy to be recovered and feeds this into the battery. At speeds between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph), the Q8 can coast for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off when the driver lets off the accelerator. The BAS then restarts the six-cylinder quickly and very smoothly. The start-stop range begins at 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

An eight-speed tiptronic and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive also take care of power transfer in the new engine versions.

Both Q8 variants are fitted with 19-inch wheels with 265/55 tires as standard. The suspension with damper control and the Audi drive select dynamic handling system are also part of the standard equipment, along with the top infotainment system MMI Navigation plus and the Audi virtual cockpit. Operation is via two touchscreen displays with haptic and acoustic feedback.

The Audi Q8 55 TFSI has a list price of €76,300 in Germany, the Q8 45 TDI €73,300.