Ballard participating in H2PORTS project to demo hydrogen as alternative fuel in European ports; FCmove-HD

Ballard Power Systems is participating in the H2PORTS project, which is aimed at facilitating a rapid transition at European ports from fossil fuels to low-carbon, zero-emission alternatives based on hydrogen and fuel cells. (Earlier post.)

Earlier this month participants held the first technical meeting of the H2PORTS project, which is being coordinated by Valenciaport Foundation in close collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia.

The project will test and validate hydrogen technologies for port machinery in order to achieve solutions that produce zero local emissions, without affecting the performance and safety of port operations. H2PORTS will allow these new prototypes to be demonstrated at the Grimaldi and MSC terminals in the Port of Valencia, which will become the first European port to incorporate hydrogen energy to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

The H2PORTS project involves three pilot initiatives to bridge the gap between prototypes and pre-commercial products: (i) a fuel-cell-powered Reach Stacker for loading, unloading and transporting containers; (ii) a fuel-cell-powered Terminal Tractor for roll-on/roll-off shipping operations; and (iii) a Mobile Hydrogen Refueling Station to support this equipment.

The project will also carry out feasibility studies on the development of a sustainable hydrogen supply chain, coordinating all stakeholders including customers, hydrogen producers, and suppliers.

Ballard will provide the company's next-generation fuel cell module—the FCmove-HD, which is planned for commercial launch in mid-2019—to power the Reach Stacker.

The H2PORTS project represents one more important step toward broad-based adoption of zero-emission fuel cell technology in the marine sector. Ballard is pleased to participate in this project, which expands our marine-based activities beyond the announcements we made last year, specifically an MOU with ABB for the development of megawatt scale systems for ships as well as our membership in a consortium that will design and build HySeas III, the world’s first sea-going hydrogen-powered car and passenger ferry. —Jesper Themsen, President and CEO of Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S

In addition to the Valenciaport Foundation, the Port Authority of Valencia, and Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S, other participants in H2PORTS include the Centro Nacional del Hidrógeno (National Hydrogen Centre), MSC Terminal Valencia, the Grimaldi Group, Hyster-Yale, Atena and Enagás.

H2PORTS will entail a total investment of €4 million, including European funding provided by the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) program.

There is a significant worldwide focus on emissions reduction in the marine industry, including ships and ports. Momentum was reflected in the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) announcement last year of a strategy to reduce GHG emissions from ships—including a 50% reduction in GHGs by 2050, compared to 2008 levels, and complete elimination of GHGs as soon as possible in this century.