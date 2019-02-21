European OEM selects Borg-Warner motor for new plug-in hybrid truck
21 February 2019
Borg-Warner reported that a major European commercial vehicle manufacturer has chosen the company’s proven High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 410 electric motor for a plug-in hybrid electric truck (PHEV) to be launched in 2019.
Generating 130 kW (174 hp) of power and 1,050 N·m of torque, the HVH motor will work in parallel with an inline five-cylinder engine that runs on hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) or diesel. The HVH motor will also regeneratively charge the battery pack during braking or downhill coasting.
HVH410 electric motor
We are excited that our powerful and durable electric motor has been chosen for this important plug-in hybrid application, which will be a game-changer in the field of urban distribution trucks and night-time deliveries. It follows the use of our HVH410 technology on citywide hybrid buses [Scania], reinforcing our position as a global leader in technologies that help vehicle manufacturers meet emerging market demands and operate in zero-emissions zones as well as noise sensitive areas.—Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems
In the Scania application, announced in 2017, the HVH 410 motor is positioned between the clutch and gearbox in a P2 layout.
BorgWarner’s HVH410 electric motors are available as fully housed motors or as rotor/stator assemblies. Instead of conventional round wire windings, they use precision-formed rectangular wires and multiple layers of interlocking “hairpins”.
The patented high-voltage (650 volt) HVH technology enables the versatile and powerful electric motors to deliver a maximum torque of 2,000 N·m and a power output of up to 300 kW (402 hp) with peak efficiencies exceeding 95%.
Featuring compact dimensions and individually customizable stack length, BorgWarner HVH electric motors provide tailor-made solutions for the specific requirements of customers. Cooling and winding configurations allow easy integration into almost all electric and hybrid applications.
This appears to be the Scania HEV/PHEV truck announced at the IAA fair in Hanover, last September. It has a 10 km all electric range for compliance with emissions and speed regulations in certain urban zones. It uses the Scania DC09 an inline five-cylinder engine.
The Borg Warner HVH Series Electric Motor are very interesting motors that can be used in hybrid or all electric vehicles and can be attached to standard transmissions.
Also last year, General Motors built in partnership with the electric drag racing team Hancock and Lane Racing, the eCOPO Camaro concept race car. The eCOPO Camaro is powered by a pair of BorgWarner HVH 250-150 motors that produce more than 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. The motors are connected to a conventional racing-prepared “Turbo 400” automatic transmission. Last week the eCOPO ran the quarter mile in 9.837 seconds.
Posted by: gryf | 21 February 2019 at 10:04 AM
BW bought Remy, they got great motor designs.
Posted by: SJC | 21 February 2019 at 10:45 AM
"maximum torque of 2,000 N·m and a power output of up to 300 kW (402 hp)"
THIS is why we are not about to see EVs become the Toyota Corollas of the vehicle fleet. It is just too easy to make ridiculously powerful electric motors, and people are willing to pay for them.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 21 February 2019 at 11:35 AM