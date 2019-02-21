Industry group signs MOU to develop and test hydrogen fueling hardware for heavy-duty vehicles

Hydrogen suppliers & fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) automakers, Air Liquide, Hyundai, NEL, Nikola Motor, Shell and Toyota have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for hydrogen fueling components for the purpose of testing state-of-the-art heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fueling hardware to assist in standardization and speed to market for fuel cell electric trucks.





Under the MOU, the cross-industry group of both vehicle and infrastructure companies will test pre-commercial 70MPa hydrogen heavy duty vehicle high flow (H70HF) fueling hardware for future Class 8 (40 Ton) trucks.

The industry group has created specifications for the fueling nozzle, vehicle receptacle, dispenser hose and breakaway device components for this HD application for the purpose of developing Request for Proposals to suppliers.

This industry group is requesting notification of suppliers’ intent to participate in a pre-commercial development and test program designed specifically for this fueling hardware. The fueling hardware samples will undergo performance tests in accordance with the appropriate SAE/ISO/CSA industry standards along with additional aspects for this emerging market.

Heavy Duty Fuel Cell Trucks offer the same range as their conventional Diesel counterparts and fueling hardware is being developed to fill in 10 minutes. Key members of the industry have joined forces to evaluate HD Fueling Hardware to make this a reality. The goal: to enable interoperability so that any HD FCEVs can fuel at our Hydrogen Stations and we can fill at any of theirs, just like Diesel today. This is a big first step. —Jesse Schneider, Executive Vice President, Nikola Motor, Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies

Hydrogen as fuel for the Heavy Duty transport sector is showing great promise and traction, and we are now in the process of developing the next generation, high capacity stations for this segment. In order to enable commercial success for this segment, standardization of fueling hardware is a key. —Jørn Rosenlund, SVP of Nel Hydrogen Fueling

The partners are looking for fueling hardware suppliers interested in submitting proposals for this area. Any supplier interested in submitting a quotation for the pre-commercial HD Hydrogen Fueling Hardware development project should send an email by 4 March 2019 to: HDH2Hardware@HeavyDutyHydrogen.com.