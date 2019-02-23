Volvo Cars introducing range of new electrified powertrains; plug-in options for every model; mild-hybrid rollout

Volvo Cars is releasing upgraded and newly-developed electrified powertrain options to be made available across its entire model range going forward. The company has upgraded its existing T8 and T6 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrains, while at the same time confirming that plug-in options will now be available on every model it produces.





Refreshed Volvo XC90 Inscription T8 Twin Engine.

Volvo Cars will also introduce a range of mild hybrids in the coming months, starting with diesel and gasoline versions on the XC90 and XC60 SUV models.

These mild hybrids for the first time offer customers Volvo’s advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system, which is coupled with its existing internal combustion engines to create a new integrated electrified powertrain, under its new ‘B’ badge.

This new powertrain, electrified via brake-by-wire energy recovery, offers drivers up to 15% fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving.

The new brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking.

Volvo Cars has upgraded its production capacity so that up to 25% of total production can be Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. In addition, it expects its new ‘B’ badged powertrains to gradually become the new standard, moving it closer to its goal that by the middle of the next decade all of its cars will be electrified.

There will be new and upgraded powertrains introduced on Volvo’s larger Scalable Product Architecture (SPA)-based cars.

The upgraded T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with up to 420 horsepower features a new battery and brake-by-wire advanced battery charging. The range of the T8 powertrain has increased by around 15% and this powertrain is available on all 90 and 60 Series cars.

An upgraded version of the smaller capacity T6 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid is also combined with the new battery and brake-by wire-technology. This powertrain also offers an approximate 15% range increase and is available on the V60 wagon and S60 sedan.

The XC90 will be available with a B5-badged mild hybrid gasoline or diesel variant, as well as a B6-badged gasoline mild hybrid.

On the XC60, customers will be able to choose between a B5 mild hybrid gasoline or diesel variant, a B4 diesel mild hybrid as well as a B6 gasoline mild hybrid. The B5 gasoline model will be available with front wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The company’s smaller Compact Modular Architecture-based XC40 SUV will also receive a new electrified option, in the form of a T5 Twin Engine gasoline-plug-in hybrid. A second, T4 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid option will follow later.