PEUGEOT introducing new 208 with BEV version at Geneva

PEUGEOT will unveil the all-new PEUGEOT 208 at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with a choice of gasoline, diesel and electric (EV) powertrains set to be available from launch. The zero-emission PEUGEOT e-208 is the first in a series of 100% electric models, as PEUGEOT prepares to electrify its entire range by 2023.





With a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh battery producing a range of up to 211 miles (WLTP), the electric PEUGEOT e-208 comes with three driving modes: Eco, to optimize range; Normal, optimizing comfort; and Sport, allowing the driver to prioritize performance. The battery is covered by an 8-year, 100,000-mile manufacturer warranty.

Distributed under the floor plan of the all-new PEUGEOT 208, the 220-liter battery is positioned to allow maximum interior space and trunk space to be maintained, matching the capacities of the gasoline and diesel versions.

Three charging methods are available for the all-new PEUGEOT e-208:

Charging from a home plug: The e-208 charges using a classic home plug in 20+ hours for a complete charge.

Accelerated charge at home: The e-208 can be charged more quickly and safely from a dedicated charging point which takes approximately 8 hours for a full charge.

Rapid recharging at a public terminal: 80% of the vehicle charge can be obtained in 30 minutes from a 100kW charging station.

Alongside the options to charge through these conventional means, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 allows drivers remotely to activate the charging of their car via the Connected 3D Navigation colour touchscreen or by using the MyPeugeot smartphone app.

The MyPeugeot smartphone app can also be used to pre-program the car’s heating, air conditioning and windscreen defrosting. In-car heating has also been improved thanks to:

High-power heater (5 kW) powered by the HV battery.

Heat pump and automatic temperature control in the passenger compartment.

Vehicle range is preserved due to improved power efficiency compared to conventional climate control.

Heated seats (according to version).

Supporting motorists looking to make the transition towards electric, PEUGEOT will be launching new services to coincide with the arrival of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208. PEUGEOT’s new electric services include:

A range of at-home or office charging solutions with a broad choice of equipment (heavy-duty socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnostic service to assess the electric installation and plan for a better charging solution and final installation.

Public charge offering via Free2Move Services, including a charge pass giving access to public charging points across Europe: drivers are able to pre-select terminals according to distance, speed and price of recharging.

A trip planning and organizational tool for long journeys via Free2Move Services; proposal of the best routes taking into account the location of charging stations on the route, sent to the in-car Connected 3D Navigation.

Extended mobility by means of a pass for a rental internal combustion engine when needed.

A tool in the MyPeugeot app that allows drivers to receive advice on how to optimize their driving and the range of all-new e-208.

Gasoline and diesel 208. PEUGEOT’s new gasoline and diesel model 208 has also been developed to limit CO 2 emissions. Built on the latest generation CMP platform, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 is 30kg lighter than the previous model and comes with improved aerodynamics, reduced roll resistance and optimized powertrains. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 comes fitted with Euro6d gasoline engines and Euro6d diesel engines meeting the latest EU emissions standards.

The full engine range available for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 gasoline and diesel models includes:

Gasoline, 3-cylinder, 1.2L engines: PureTech 75 S&S 5-speed manual; PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual or 8 speed automatic; PureTech 130 S&S 8 speed automatic.

Diesel, 4-cylinder, 1.5L engine: BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual.

Driving aids include: