PEUGEOT presenting 400 hp hybrid concept at Geneva show

PEUGEOT is presenting the 400 hp hybrid Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED at the upcoming Geneva motor show. A derivative of the PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID sedan, the concept delivers high performance with low emissions.





PEUGEOT SPORT was given the task of developing this new model line. For this concept vehicle, PEUGEOT SPORT drew upon the experience gained with two electric concept cars:

The ultra-efficient 208 HYbrid FE (2013) recorded GTi-level performances with emissions and fuel consumption that were lower than the smallest ICE on the market at the time. Following a range of optimizations, a CO 2 /km score of 46g was achieved, with a performance of 0 to 100 km/h in 8s.

The 308 R HYbrid Concept (2015) laid claim to absolute performance levels: 500 bhp total power output, 730 N·m torque and 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds.

The PEUGEOT SPORT engineers united the potency of three engines (a PureTech 200, an 110 bhp electric motor at the front and a 200 bhp motor at the rear), two power sources and four-wheel drive to provide spectacular in-gear acceleration, developing a maximum torque of 500 N·m. These characteristics place the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED on an equal footing with a 400 bhp ICE vehicle.

Braking design is tailored to match performance: 380 mm ventilated front disks fitted on aluminium dishes activated by four sliding pistons (38 and 41 mm in diameter) mounted on a fixed caliper.

The PEUGEOT 508’s chassis was specifically modified to lower the vehicle body height, include new damping laws and to widen the front track by 24 mm, the rear track by 12 mm. The precision steering has also been improved to provide extra efficiency and heightened pleasure at the wheel.

The 11.8 kWh battery deliver real fuel efficiency with an all-electric range of of up to 50 km (31 miles) (WLTP).

In Sport mode, thermal and electric power sources can be aggregated up to 190 km/h.