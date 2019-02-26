Air Liquide selects Hydrogenics for 20MW electrolyzer for hydrogen production; largest PEM electrolyzer in world

Air Liquide will build in Canada the largest PEM (Proton-Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer in the world with a 20 megawatts (MW) capacity for the production of low-carbon hydrogen (the facility will use hydropower).

Air Liquide will install a 20 MW electrolyzer that increases by 50% the current capacity of its hydrogen facility located in Bécancour, Québec. The facility is expected to be in commercial operation by the end of 2020, with an output of just under 3,000 tons of hydrogen annually.

The 20MW plant will use Hydrogenics’ advanced large-scale PEM electrolysis technology, offering the smallest footprint and highest power density in the industry.

This new production unit will significantly reduce carbon intensity compared to the traditional hydrogen production process. Emissions of nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, equivalent to those of about 10,000 sedan cars per year, will then be prevented.

Bécancour’s proximity to major industrial markets in Canada and the United States will help ensure North America’s supply of low-carbon hydrogen for both industry and mobility usage.

This investment allows the Group to reaffirm its long-term commitment to the hydrogen energy markets and its ambition to be a major player in the supply of carbon-free hydrogen.