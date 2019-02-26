Air Liquide selects Hydrogenics for 20MW electrolyzer for hydrogen production; largest PEM electrolyzer in world
26 February 2019
Air Liquide will build in Canada the largest PEM (Proton-Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer in the world with a 20 megawatts (MW) capacity for the production of low-carbon hydrogen (the facility will use hydropower).
Air Liquide will install a 20 MW electrolyzer that increases by 50% the current capacity of its hydrogen facility located in Bécancour, Québec. The facility is expected to be in commercial operation by the end of 2020, with an output of just under 3,000 tons of hydrogen annually.
The 20MW plant will use Hydrogenics’ advanced large-scale PEM electrolysis technology, offering the smallest footprint and highest power density in the industry.
This new production unit will significantly reduce carbon intensity compared to the traditional hydrogen production process. Emissions of nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to those of about 10,000 sedan cars per year, will then be prevented.
Bécancour’s proximity to major industrial markets in Canada and the United States will help ensure North America’s supply of low-carbon hydrogen for both industry and mobility usage.
This investment allows the Group to reaffirm its long-term commitment to the hydrogen energy markets and its ambition to be a major player in the supply of carbon-free hydrogen.
Let's see, assuming those numbers are just for the 20 MW expansion...
3,000,000 kg/yr @ 43 kWh/kg = 129,000,000 kWH
/ 8766 hr/yr = 14,715 kW.
Looks like they intend to run this thing at pretty high capacity factor most of the year, not just during the spring melt. But is the capacity factor of the hydro that high?
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 26 February 2019 at 04:44 AM
Given that Hydro-Quebec's generating facilities are virtually all hydro and much of the winter heating in Quebec is electric (somewhat guessing but Harvey will undoubtedly weigh in), it appears that the reservoir capacities within their network are adequate to store runoff for pretty long periods. I don't really know the hydrology of this region but it may also be that lakes in the drainage basin extend the runoff period. The reservoirs must also have adequate capacity to accommodate the variability in annual runoff which could easily be 20%.
It looks to me that the HQ system could be used as a backup to fairly large amounts of unreliable electricity (wind and solar). Allowing solar and wind into the grid when available while throttling the hydro. And meeting demand with hydro when unreliables are unavailable. One would really need to study the hydrology and demand to see how feasible this might be. The upside would be it would expand the amount of carbon- free electricity HQ can deliver without needing to add costly storage. One possible expense could be the need to install extra generating capacity to meet demands when solar and wind are unavailable.
Maybe one option for the extra renewable electricity would be to generate hydrogen?
Posted by: Calgarygary | 26 February 2019 at 08:40 AM