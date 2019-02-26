The next generation of the Porsche Macan compact SUV will be fully electric

The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG has decided to manufacture the next generation of the Macan as a fully electric series. This will be the first all-electric compact SUV from Porsche, and is due to roll off the assembly line in the Leipzig site at the start of the next decade.





Current generation Macan.

The Taycan—the first purely electrically driven sports car from Porsche —will be launched to market at the end of 2019, followed shortly thereafter by its derivative, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

By 2022 we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025 50% of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next ten years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimized petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future. —Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG

The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan at the company’s Leipzig site was taken as early as the beginning of July last year. Making this investment in electromobility at the Leipzig site creates the opportunity to produce fully electric vehicles on the existing production line in future.

Like the Taycan, the Macan compact SUV features 800-volt technology and is based on the Porsche PPE architecture (Premium Platform Electric) developed in collaboration with Audi AG.

Porsche Leipzig GmbH started series production of the Cayenne SUV in 2002, with 259 employees. Since then, the site has been continually developed to become an advanced and sustainable production facility. The Macan model signified a revolution in 2011, and is a success story. When Macan was launched, the Leipzig plant was expanded into a “full plant”, which included its own body shop and paint shop.

When the factory started operations in February 2014, 40,000 units per year of the compact SUV were planned; today it produces more than 90,000 units annually for global markets. What is currently the final expansion stage was put into operation two years ago, making it possible for the Panamera series to now also be fully manufactured in Leipzig, and bringing employee numbers up to today’s figure of more than 4,000.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony in February 2000, Porsche has invested more than 1.3 billion euros in development in Leipzig.