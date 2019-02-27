Porsche launches developer competition with Mission E Cross Turismo data

Porsche is inviting developers from around the world to work on digital mobility solutions for future Porsche sports cars with the launch of the second edition of the “Porsche Next OI” developer competition. For the next nine weeks developers will have the opportunity to implement and submit their ideas.

The sports car manufacturer is launching the second open innovation competition for digital development together with Berlin-based connected car application programming interface (API) platform High Mobility. The competition gives contestants the chance to build and test their applications and services for Porsche sports cars using simulated connected car APIs.

Teams will have access to more than 300 different data sources and functions and, crucially, work with in-browser Porsche car emulators, namely the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo electric study to present and test their apps and services around the clock in a realistic environment.





Mission E Cross Turismo electric study

In a break from last year’s competition, Porsche is seeking applications that are relevant as part of the three distinct phases of the driving experience: Home, Driving and Arrival. What is crucial is that the Porsche customer remains front and center of the experience being created—be those in the connected home, productivity on-the-go, on arrival or by assisting the driver when they are transitioning between transport modes.

The competition is open to all interested parties worldwide and will be of particular interest to developers, start-ups, students, suppliers and partners all with a vision to transform the user experience for Porsche drivers with the latest API technology.

Participants have until 30 April to submit their app ideas and the winner will be named at the finals at the beginning of June. The winning team will have the exclusive opportunity to work directly on their prototype with Porsche experts.

Porsche launched the first open innovation competition for digital developments in February 2018. The aim was to design and develop apps to suit the sports car of the future. Ideas surrounding infotainment, navigation, parking applications or chassis were in the focus. For two months the 1,055 participants from more than 50 countries were granted access to more than 140 APIs, resulting in more than 270 connected car application and service ideas submitted for the competition.