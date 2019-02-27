WiTricity signs first South Korean licensee for wireless charging technology for EVs

WiTricity, the industry pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Yura Corporation, a leading South Korea-based automotive Tier 1 supplier.

Yura is a global supplier of a wide range of automotive parts for conventional vehicles and xEVs. The agreement will allow Yura to access WiTricity’s wireless charging technology, support and intellectual property (IP) rights to develop and commercialize wireless EV charging systems.

Yura is WiTricity’s first Tier 1 licensee located in South Korea and is one of the largest Asian producers of EV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle components for both domestic use and export.

Global automakers are investing in the development and production of wireless charging technology recognizing that a key driver of EV adoption is making charging a simple, efficient and hands-free experience. WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 system delivers 11 kW of power at efficiency and speed that matches or exceeds most conventional plug-in EV chargers.

WiTricity is actively involved in defining global wireless EV charging standards, critical for large-scale deployment and interoperability of EV wireless charging.

Following WiTricity’s recent acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio (earlier post), the company is now uniquely positioned to license EV wireless charging intellectual property. Licenses have been announced with Toyota, Aptiv (formerly Delphi), Mahle, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, BRUSA, Anjie Wireless and Yura.

Global corporate investors now include Qualcomm, Toyota, Intel Capital, Delta Electronics Capital, Foxconn and Schlumberger.

WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), China Electricity Council and the Chinese Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI).