Clean Energy goals 100% renewable natural gas at its stations by 2025

28 February 2019

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has set goals to offer Zero-Carbon Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG) at all of its fueling stations by 2025. By transitioning exclusively to Redeem by 2025 and by achieving zero carbon-intensity, Clean Energy would outdistance other alternative fuels, including electricity for EVs, which are not excepted to hit that mark until 2045.

Zero-Carbon is based on the average carbon index score (approved by the California Air Resources Board) of Clean Energy’s fuel supply portfolio.

In 2014, the first full year it was available, Clean Energy delivered more than 20 million gallons of Redeem to our stations, which represented 7 percent of our overall fuel mix. Last year, we delivered 110 million gallons of Redeem, which represents 53 percent of the RNG delivered in the market today. This demonstrates a significant growth in demand by our customers as they see switching to RNG as an economical and easy way to meet their own sustainability goals. Clean Energy’s own corporate vision is directly tied to reducing the impact of harmful emissions from the transportation sector, and as such we have committed to delivering carbon-free Redeem to all of our customers by 2025.

—Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy

The leading provider of natural gas for the transportation industry, Clean Energy in its 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report outlined a three-pronged approach to expanding its Redeem RNG portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy.

In 2018, Clean Energy’s Redeem renewable natural gas fuel volume grew by 40 percent to 110 million gasoline gallons equivalents (GGEs), resulting in 665 thousand metric tons of greenhouse gas reduction. That is the equivalent of planting 11 million trees, removing 141 thousand gasoline-powered cars from the road, and recycling 232 thousand tons of landfill waste.

In response to the growing number of fleets requesting Redeem, Clean Energy has entered into agreements with BP and others to secure an increased supply of RNG. This should enable the stream of Redeem to rapidly grow over the next several years with new RNG production facilities under construction and more announced.

The Corporate Sustainability Report was prepared according to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the most widely recognized framework for sustainability reporting. Clean Energy will continue to track the percentage and carbon index of its fuel portfolio according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) lifecycle assessment tool, making progress available on an annual basis.

Posted on 28 February 2019 in Biomethane, Fuels | | Comments (0)

