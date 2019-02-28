Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG; strategic partnership for integrated mobility
Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is acquiring a 5.25% stake in Berlin-based software solutions provider IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU’s previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow.
Public transport is undergoing a radical transformation; Daimler Buses has identified three issues that will have a significant impact on the transport transformation: increasing connectivity; electric mobility; and digital mobility services. The partners want to work together to develop innovative, integrated solutions that go beyond the vehicle itself and the traditional IT transport system.
Our IVU.suite standard solution is one of the leading systems for resource planning and fleet management, and is already paving the way extensively for the public transport of tomorrow. Through the strategic partnership with Daimler Buses, we are building synergies for technological development and strengthening our international market presence.—Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies
Electro mobility is changing particularly the conditions for all market participants. As a leading manufacturer, we are already advising our costumers today on how to make the most of our buses and especially our electric buses. Through the cooperation with IVU, we are positioning ourselves even stronger as an integrated system provider for public transport.—Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses and Chief Executive of EvoBus GmbH
In 2018 Daimler Buses saw major sales growth, selling 30,900 buses and chassis worldwide (compared with 28,700 in the prior year). The sustained high demand for complete buses, the slowly recovering Brazilian economy and growth in India were major contributors to this sales success.
The Daimler Buses division was thus able to maintain its position as market leader in the most important core markets EU30 (EU, Switzerland and Norway), Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Return on sales was 5.9 percent (compared with 6.2 percent in the prior year) and was therefore in line with targets.
Based on the continued favorable market conditions, Daimler Buses expects a major sales increase in 2019. In Europe and India in particular, the Buses division anticipates positive sales development. For the current business year the business unit is aiming for a Return on Sales between 5 and 7 percent.
At Daimler Buses we're very pleased with the 2018 business year. We’ve significantly increased our worldwide sales. With the market launch of our fully electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, new digital services and our new-generation minibus, we have also taken some important steps toward the future.
It is our aim to be the world’s leading provider of buses and mobility services. To do so we are pursuing a strategy with three clear operating fields: our global market presence, our role as a technology leader and business excellence. In the future we will continue to offer the best comprehensive solutions to our customers as the leading provider around the globe—with the best vehicles and the best package of services, consulting and mobility solutions.—Till Oberwörder
