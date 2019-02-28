FedEx unveils autonomous electric delivery robot

FedEx Corp. unveiled the FedEx SameDay Bot—an autonomous delivery device designed to help retailers make same-day and last-mile deliveries to their customers.





With the bot, retailers will be able to accept orders from nearby customers and deliver them by bot directly to customers’ homes or businesses the same day. FedEx is collaborating with companies such as AutoZone, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart to help assess retailers’ autonomous delivery needs. On average, more than 60% of merchants’ customers live within three miles of a store location, demonstrating the opportunity for on-demand, hyper-local delivery.

The bot represents a milestone in our ongoing mission to solve the complexities and expense of same-day, last-mile delivery for the growing e-commerce market in a manner that is safe and environmentally friendly. —Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for FedEx

The FedEx bot is being developed in collaboration with DEKA Development & Research Corp. and its founder Dean Kamen, inventor of technologies including the iBot Personal Mobility Device and the Segway.

The bot has unique capabilities that make it unlike other autonomous vehicles. We built upon the power base of the iBot, an advanced, FDA-approved, mobility device for the disabled population with more than 10 million hours of reliable, real-world operation. By leveraging this base in an additional application, we hope that the iBot will become even more accessible to those who need it for their own mobility. —Dean Kamen

The FedEx bot is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides, safely delivering smaller shipments to customers’ homes and businesses. Bot features include pedestrian-safe technology from the iBot, plus technology such as LiDAR and multiple cameras, allowing the battery-powered bot to be aware of its surroundings.

These features are coupled with machine-learning algorithms to detect and avoid obstacles, plot a safe path and allow the bot to follow road and safety rules. Proprietary technology makes the bot highly capable, allowing it to navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps for an extraordinary door-to-door delivery experience.

FedEx plans to test the bot this summer in select markets, including Memphis, Tenn., pending final city approvals.

The initial test will involve deliveries between selected FedEx Office locations. FedEx Office currently offers a SameDay City service that operates in 32 markets and 1,900 cities using branded FedEx vehicles and uniformed FedEx employees. The FedEx bot will complement the FedEx SameDay City service.

The FedEx bot will support retailers in several segments.

The bot made its first public appearance during NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 26 Feb. This prototype will be refined to meet safety standards and regulations, and the specific needs of customers.