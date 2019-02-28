Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 performance SUV is a 48V mild hybrid

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GLE 53—the performance offering for the new GLE generation. The basis for the signature AMG driving dynamics is provided by the 429 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine, the fully variable all-wheel drive, the 9-speed automatic transmission, the AMG-specific drive programs and the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC with electro-mechanical roll stabilization. The GLE 53 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.





The centerpiece is the electrified 3.0-liter engine featuring turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 429 hp and delivers maximum torque of 384 lb-ft (521 N·m). Its EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 21 hp of output plus 184 lb-ft (249 N·m) of torque and additionally feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system.

The EQ Boost starter-generator combines a starter and generator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This system, as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger, all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, but also to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high level of boost pressure without any delays until the big exhaust gas turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts quickly and provides a dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six- cylinder in-line engine.

48 V on-board electrical system. The EQ Boost starter-generator can do even more. It also provides the 48 V on- board electrical system with electricity. The conventional 12 V electrical system is also supplied from the new network by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48 V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which supplies more electrical energy.

An additional advantage is that the same power requires only a quarter of the current when compared to a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter, which indirectly contributes to efficiency. The existing 12 V system supplies power to consumers such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.

EQ Boost starter-generator. The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48 V system and not only serves as a generator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The hybrid functions include boost with up to an additional 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

Because the belt for ancillary components on the front edge of the engine is omitted, the installation length of the new six-cylinder engine is also significantly reduced when compared with conventional six-cylinder engines. This creates space for an exhaust gas aftertreatment system mounted near the engine, which is particularly efficient. The particulate filter is the only part of the emission control system that is under the floor.

A special acoustic experience comes courtesy of the optional, selectable AMG Performance exhaust system. The variable adjustable exhaust flaps provide the option to change the sound of the vehicle at the touch of a button. Depending on the drive program, the sound characteristics change from unobtrusive comfort to maximum dynamic appeal.

AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission ensures dynamic gear shifting with extremely short shift times. It is optimally tuned to the engine and promises agile acceleration typical of AMG as well as speedy shifting—regardless of automatic or manual shift modes, controlled via the steering wheel shift paddles.

Upshifts and downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the "Sport+" and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive. Multiple downshifts enable quick bursts of speed and make shift operations acoustically more dynamic.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The new GLE 53 is equipped for maximum traction and dynamics with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive. The intelligent steering variably links the permanently driven rear axle with the front axle and continually calculates the optimum torque distribution, depending on the driving situation and the driver’s wishes. The all-wheel drive thus improves longitudinal dynamics as well as traction and lateral dynamics. The outcome is more powerful acceleration from a standing position and for short sprints.

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL. Redeveloped in Affalterbach, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC forms the basis of a driving experience characterized by a high level of agility, neutral cornering behavior and optimal traction. A new feature makes a significant contribution to the AMG-specific tuning for high levels of driving dynamics: the active roll stabilization with two electro-mechanical actuators working independently of one another on the front and rear axle, as well as fully variable torque distribution.

Not only does the system reduce rolling movements when cornering, it also enables more precise tuning of cornering and load changes. In addition, it increases driving comfort when driving straight ahead. Movements in the body can be actively and optimally adjusted to driving conditions.

Air suspension with continuously adjustable damping. The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up, including adaptive adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System), combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be pre-selected in three modes, “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+”, allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use—“Trail” and “Sand”.

Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling at the front and rear axle, the GLE 53 maintains a constant ride height regardless of the vehicle load. The vehicle level is generally lowered by 15 mm in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs Sport and Sport+. In the Comfort drive program, the vehicle is lowered by 15 mm from a speed of 75 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and, in turn, fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability improves thanks to a lower center of gravity. In order to increase the ground clearance on poor road surfaces or on ramps, the vehicle body level can be raised by up to 55 mm at the touch of a button with the engine running—both with the car stationary and in motion.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 will celebrate its World Premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show and will go on sale in the US in late 2020.