Polestar unveils Polestar 2 electric fastback; targeting Tesla Model 3

Polestar, the electric performance car brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding, unveiled the Polestar 2 electric fastback in an online reveal from Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Polestar 2 will make its first public appearance at the Geneva International Motor Show next week.





Polestar says that the new Polestar 2 is the first electric car to compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3, with the range starting at a guide price of €39,900 (US$45,177). For the first 12 months of production, guide price of the launch edition is €59,900 (US$68,184).

Polestar launched in 2017 with the Polestar 1—a low-volume Electric Performance Hybrid GT with 600 hp, 1,000 N·m and an electric-only range of 150 km (93 miles). Polestar 2 is the company’s first full electric, higher volume premium car. In the future, Polestar 3 will join the portfolio as a fully electric performance SUV.

Polestar 2 is our first fully electric car and first volume model. Everything about it has been designed and engineered with passion and dedication. As an electric performance brand, and through the forthcoming launch of a portfolio of fully electric cars, Polestar is determined to address the world’s air quality challenges. Polestar delivers electric performance cars that are great to own and drive. —Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

Polestar 2 is a premium five-door fastback with two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery capacity that will enable a targeted range of 500 km (311 miles), based on Volvo Car Group’s adaptable Compact Modular Architecture platform (CMA). The 27-module battery pack is integrated into the floor and contributes to the rigidity of the chassis as well as improves the car’s noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels; road noise has been reduced by 3.7 dB compared to a traditional chassis.

With a connected digital solution available both in-car and on mobile devices, Polestar is setting up strategic collaborations to give Polestar 2 owners easy and hassle-free access to the world’s largest public charging networks.

The all-wheel drive electric powertrain in Polestar 2 produces 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 N·m (487 lb-ft). This translates to a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 5 seconds.

The standard dynamic chassis can be enhanced by the Performance Pack that improves driving dynamics with Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and unique 20-inch forged wheels. Polestar’s signature gold seat belts, brake callipers and valve caps complete the performance visuals.

Highlighting the technology spearhead role that Polestar plays within the Volvo Car Group, Polestar 2 is one of the first cars in the world to embed an infotainment system powered by Android. The Android backbone provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist, and brings embedded Google services to a car for the first time—including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store.

Phone-as-Key technology enables car sharing and a more integrated ownership experience, as well as Polestar’s connected services such as pick-up and delivery. It also allows Polestar 2 to sense the driver upon approach. Smart features like enlarged graphics in the instrument cluster allow the driver to easily see the charging status and range before entering the car. Polestar 2 can also predetermine the driver’s next move to create a seamless experience with a prepared cabin and quick start sequence.

In common with all Polestar cars, Polestar 2 will only be available for ordering online. Pre-ordering is open. Production of Polestar 2 begins in early 2020 in China for global markets in both left- and right-hand drive.

Initial launch markets include China, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK. Other markets are under consideration for future expansion.