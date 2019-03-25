Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition partners with Maersk in world’s largest maritime biofuel pilot; Triple-E container ship

A group of Dutch multinationals—FrieslandCampina, Heineken, Philips, DSM, Shell and Unilever—all members of the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition (DSGC), will partner with A.P. Moller - Maersk to take a tangible step towards the decarbonization of ocean shipping.

A pilot project will test the use of up to 20% sustainable second-generation biofuels on a Triple-E ocean vessel. The Maersk Triple E-class container ships are very large container ships of more than 18,000 TEU. Maersk says that Triple E stands for Economy of scale, Energy efficiency and Environmentally improved.





First-generation Triple-E ship. Maersk is now introducing second-generation Triple-E ships.

The vessel will sail 25,000 nautical miles from Rotterdam to Shanghai and back on biofuel blends alone—a world’s first at this scale—saving 1,5 million kilograms CO 2 and 20,000 kilograms of sulfur.

DSGC members and Maersk all agree that tackling harmful emissions related to shipping is urgently needed, and that cross-industry collaboration is required to develop, test and implement new solutions. The DSGC members, many of which are customers to Maersk, played a critical role. They initiated and sponsor the pilot. Shell, acts as the fuel supplier for the pilot, and Maersk plays the role as operating partner.

The biofuel used in this pilot is a second-generation biofuel, produced from waste sources—in this case used cooking oil (UCOME oil). This biofuel is ISCC Certified, meaning that the whole chain is third-party certified. The power of biofuel is that it can to a certain extent replace / blended with conventional (fossil) fuels, without having to make big technical adaptations to the engines or require a complete new engine etc.

Sustainably sourced second-generation biofuels are just one possible solution for the decarbonization of ocean shipping. Longer term, breakthroughs in fuel and technical development (i.e. e-fuels) and the investment into commercial supply chains are needed to achieve significant emissions reductions.

DSGC companies join in action to contribute to the UN SDGs. With this initiative we focus on Climate Action (SDG 13). We have taken the initiative to partner with A.P. Moller - Maersk on this important effort. This pilot testing biofuel on a cross ocean shipping lane, marks an important step. However, many more innovations are urgently needed. These can only be successfully developed, tested and implemented in industry collaborations like this. —Jan Peter Balkenende, Chair of the DSGC