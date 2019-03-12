Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE: light-duty vehicles accounted for 58.5% of transportation energy consumption in US in 2016
Volkswagen looking for fourth round of innovative mobility start-ups for Future Mobility Incubator in Dresden

Lion Electric launches battery-electric Class 8 urban truck

12 March 2019

Canada-based Lion Electric Co. (Lion) has unveiled its first all-electric Class 8 urban truck this morning. The Lion8 will be commercialized this Fall and the first vehicle will be delivered to Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ).

D7674152-E9C3-42CD-8C8D-0AD0D63ADFBC

The Lion8 supports a battery capacity of up to 480 kWh (LG Chem NMC cells) for a range of up to 250 miles on a single charge. The battery management system is designed by Lion.

The standard on-board charging system is 19.2 kW AC (J1772); DC fast charging (CCS Combo) is available. The on-board charger has V2X capabilities.

The electric motor delivers up to 350 kW and 3,500 N·m of torque. The Lion8 has a maximum speed of 65 mpg (105 km/h).

Multiple wheelbase configurations are available, and the truck is available as a straight-body truck or a tractor. Although Lion just launched its Lion8, the company already has orders and committed buyers; SAQ, for one, has already placed an order.

Posted on 12 March 2019 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)