Researchers explore catalytic partial oxidation reformation of diesel, gasoline, and natural gas for “single-fuel RCCI”

Researchers at Stony Brook University, with colleagues from The City College of New Tyork, Alloy Surfaces and Innoveering, explored the catalytic partial oxidation (CPOX) reforming of three potential transportation-relevant fuels—gasoline, diesel, and natural gas—for use in low-temperature combustion (LTC) engines. They report their results in a paper in the journal Fuel.

Low Temperature Combustion (LTC) strategies have been researched extensively in recent years due to their potential to achieve high thermal efficiencies while producing significantly lower NO x and soot emissions compared to conventional combustion modes. Although they have the aforementioned advantages, most LTC strategies, such as Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) or Premixed Charge Compression Ignition (PCCI), also have drawbacks; namely, the lack of a direct control over combustion. To address this issue, Reactivity Controlled Compression Ignition (RCCI) was introduced.

In RCCI, a low reactivity fuel is premixed with air while a high reactivity fuel is direct injected into the combustion chamber during the compression stroke, introducing a reactivity gradient within the combustion chamber. Combustion can be directly controlled by varying the ratio of the two fuels and/or adjusting the injection timing of the high reactivity fuel. In RCCI, gasoline and diesel are the most commonly used low and high reactivity fuels, respectively. Although RCCI addresses the issue of combustion control, the requirement of two separate fuel systems is a significant shortcoming. This has led to a specific adaptation technology—“single-fuel RCCI” where the potential to enable RCCI combustion from a single parent fuel is being investigated.

… “single-fuel RCCI” can be enabled from a single parent fuel with onboard fuel reformation. In this variant of single-fuel RCCI, a branch of the fuel stream would be fed to the engine unaltered, while a separate branch of the fuel stream would be reformed using an onboard fuel reformer. The fuel reformer would react the parent fuel, changing its composition, and creating a new fuel stream whose chemical composition and autoignition properties are distinct from the parent fuel. … With the parent fuel and the reformate, it is possible to enable single-fuel RCCI through onboard fuel reformation. However, the composition, properties, and energy balance of the fuel reformer needs to be precisely quantified. This concept is very attractive due to its ability to enable RCCI combustion from a single parent fuel and therefore is a new, active topic of research.

This paper aims to provide new knowledge concerning the reforming process and the reformate mixtures that are produced through the catalytic partial oxidation of diesel, gasoline, and natural gas, as they relate to onboard reforming strategies for transportation applications.

—Hariharan et al.