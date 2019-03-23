GM to invest $300M in Orion Township plant for new Chevrolet EV

General Motors is investing $300 million in its Orion Township, Michigan, assembly plant to produce a new Chevrolet electric vehicle. The new Chevrolet electric vehicle is in addition to the existing Chevrolet Bolt EV and will be designed and engineered off an advanced version of the current Bolt EV architecture. Additional product information and timing for the new Chevrolet EV will be released closer to production.

The new Chevrolet EV is in addition to the company’s earlier announcement that Cadillac will be the first brand to get vehicles off a future EV platform.

The new electric vehicle had been slated for production outside of the US. GM said that the decision to bring it to Orion was based on many factors, including:

The Orion plant currently builds the Bolt EV, and the new Chevrolet EV will be based off an advanced version of the same vehicle architecture.

Moving production to a US manufacturing plant supports the rules of origin provisions in the proposed United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement.

Orion Assembly currently builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Sonic and the Cruise AV test vehicles. Including the new investment, GM has invested nearly $1 billion at Orion Assembly since 2009.

The announcement is part of GM’s new commitment to invest a total of $1.8 billion in its United States manufacturing operations, creating 700 new jobs and supporting 28,000 jobs across six states.

This investment commitment includes the recently announced investments at its facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee; Lansing Delta Township, Michigan; and Romulus, Michigan. Additional facilities receiving investments will be announced later. GM has invested more than $22 billion in its US manufacturing operations since 2009.