Audi showcasing four battery-electric models at Geneva: e-tron, e-tron Sportback, Q2 L e-tron, Q4 e-tron

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Audi is showing four battery-electric drive vehicles, the series versions of which will celebrate their premiere by the end of 2020. In addition, four new plug hybrid versions (earlier post) and the fully electric Formula E race car Audi e-tron FE05 will be displayed on the Audi stand—which consists exclusively of electrically driven cars this year.

The first member of the new quartet of battery-electric vehicles, the Audi e-tron, will be supplied to customers soon. The company will introduce the series-production version of its coupé equivalent, the Audi e-tron Sportback, later in 2019.





Audi e-tron GT concept

Another electric car will be presented in a few weeks in China: the Audi Q2 L e-tron, which the first customers will also be able to take receipt of 2019.

Two further series-production debuts will then follow in 2020: the Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron. Concept cars at the stand in Geneva provide a look at these two future models.

In addition, in 2019, a brand plug-in offensive involving virtually all market segments will take place. New to the range are hybrid versions of the high-volume product lines Audi A6, A7, A8 and Q5. Both of the established plug-in versions of the Audi A3 and Audi Q7 can also be available for order again—with revised technology—in 2019.

In the future, a total of four technical platforms and product families will be the foundation for offering electric vehicles in every segment from A to D. Close collaboration between the Technical Development of other Group brands leverages the synergies required for a broad, global range.

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies, primarily in the area of drive systems, are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and a range suitable for long-distance journeys promise full everyday use.

The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupé with a low floor, made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.

Another joint project of the development departments at Audi and Porsche is the Premium Architecture Electrification (PPE). It will be the foundation for multiple Audi model families with all-electric drive covering the high-volume B through D segments. Both SUVs and classic body concepts are planned here with a low vehicle floor.

A major strength of the PPE is that it was developed exclusively for electric drive. This offers advantages with respect to weight, the package and the proportions of the body.

Several Volkswagen Group brands are collaborating on the development of the modular electrification platform (MEB), which serves as the basis for a series of Audi e-models, particularly in the high-volume A segment.