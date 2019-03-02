Volkswagen setting up pilot plant for Li-ion battery recycling at Salzgitter

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 March 2019

Volkswagen is setting up a pilot plant for Li-ion battery recycling at Salzgitter factory, south-west of Braunschweig, Germany. (Earlier post.) Batteries can be recycled here as early as 2020—initially 1,200 tons per year. This corresponds to 3,000 vehicle batteries.

A further increase in capacity is envisaged for subsequent years. However, large quantities of battery returns are not expected until the end of the 2020s in any case. That is when the first large proportion of e-vehicles (which will be sold in greater volumes starting in 2020) will have reached the end of their working life.

For ten years now, we have been researching how we can recuperate raw materials. These include, above all, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel.

—Thomas Tiedje, Head of Technical Planning

When an EV battery pack reaches its end of life, the battery will be analyzed and then either given a second-life application or be recycled.

One possible second life for batteries is as a component for flexible charging stations. These are quick charging stations which can be operated autonomously, for example at festivals or large-scale events.

Batteries that are not given a second life will be recycled by the staff in Salzgitter. In this process, the individual battery parts will first be shredded, then the material will be dried and sieved, allowing the employees to extract the so-called “black powder.” This contains the valuable raw materials of cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel. These materials then just have to be separated individually, after which they are available again for the production of new batteries.

The plant in Salzgitter is to be followed in the next few years by further decentralized recycling plants. In the long term, the goal is to recycle 97% of all raw materials. Today, it is 53%; the plant in Salzgitter will bring this figure up to 72%.

In parallel with its preparation for the production of the ID EVs, Volkswagen Group Components is also building a pilot plant for battery cell production at its plant in Salzgitter, together with the “Center of Excellence” for batteries.

Posted on 02 March 2019

