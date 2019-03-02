SEAT unveiling MEB-based el-Born EV at Geneva; in-market in 2020

SEAT, a member of the Volkswagen Group, will unveil its el-Born electric vehicle concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The SEAT el-Born concept fuses the core aspects driving change in the automotive industry: electrification, autonomous driving, shared-mobility and connectivity.





SEAT el-Born is its first 100% electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform. The concept car is named after one of the most iconic neighborhood of Barcelona—an inspiration for designers and engineers of SEAT who have created a sporty vehicle with the most advanced electric technology.

With a power output of up to 150kW (204PS) the vehicle can reach 100km/h in 7.5 seconds; a 62 kWh battery pack supports a real world range of up to 420 km (261 miles) based on the WLTP drive cycle. With compatibility with up to 100kW DC supercharging, the battery can be returned from 0 to 80% in as little as 47 minutes.

The vehicle also integrates an advanced thermal management system to maximize vehicle range in the most extreme of environmental conditions. The vehicle’s heat pump can reduce the electrical heating consumption, saving up to 60km in autonomy—useful in countries where temperatures can drop and occupants need to use climate control systems.

The vehicle, designed and developed in Barcelona, will be manufactured at the Zwickau plant in Germany; SEAT will be the second brand to introduce an all-electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The car is expected to hit markets by 2020.

The SEAT el-Born benefits from autonomous level two systems, giving partial automation to the vehicle so it can control steering, acceleration and deceleration events.

Improved aerodynamics play an enormous role along the side of the vehicle, with an air curtain incorporated into the design, an elegant yet practical answer to the conundrum of balancing performance with aesthetic appeal.

This is perhaps highlighted in no better way than at the wheels. With 20" wheels, the need to maximize performance was crucial. The turbine design creates a positive flow of air that not only improves aerodynamics but also ventilates the brakes to maintain dynamism. The wheels provide a balance between aerodynamics, heat evacuation and lightness.

At the rear of the vehicle a double layer spoiler contributes to the aerodynamic performance of the SEAT el-Born too, making sure that air flow remains smooth and turbulence is minimised. It also provides an awareness of the vehicle’s dynamic and performance virtues.

Inside, space is maximized thanks to the all-electric powertrain, giving the opportunity to offer a completely new experience.