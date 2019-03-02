Ford Europe bringing 48V mild hybrid tech to Tourneo van; new diesel engines

Ford Europe will introduce more powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engines, new 48V EcoBlue mild Hybrid powertrains; and driver assistance technologies including Active Park Assist in the enhanced Ford Tourneo Custom people-mover from mid-2019.

Further optimized to deliver up to a 6% improvement in fuel efficiency for reduced running costs, Ford’s 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine will be offered as a new 185 PS variant with 415 N·m of torque, for more responsive performance and greater pulling power when carrying up to nine occupants and luggage.

The enhanced Tourneo Custom will also be the first vehicle in its class to offer 48‑volt mild-hybrid technology to further reduce fuel costs for owners and operators. The new EcoBlue Hybrid variant delivers an anticipated 3% additional fuel efficiency improvement, based on WLTP analysis, with enhanced benefits in stop-start urban driving.

Improvements to the EcoBlue diesel engine include a revised low-inertia turbocharger design that helps deliver a broader spread of power across a wider rpm range. A fuel-injection system that increases peak pressure to 2,200 bar helps achieve more efficient combustion. To reduce friction within the engine, new steel pistons feature a slimmer skirt design than the out-going cast-aluminium design. A variable-flow oil pump reduces parasitic losses by adapting oil delivery to demand.

The engine delivers up to a 6% improvement in fuel efficiency, based on the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), while adhering to the latest stringent Euro 6 emissions standards. In addition to the new 185 PS variant, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue is also available with 130 PS and 105 PS power outputs.

Anticipated fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emission figures:





New EcoBlue Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid technology becomes available for selected manual transmission variants and has been optimized to enhance fuel efficiency. A belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) replaces the standard alternator, enabling recovery and storage of energy during vehicle decelerations, and charging a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

The BISG also acts as a motor, using the stored energy to provide torque assistance to the engine under normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

The EcoBlue Hybrid’s advanced Auto Start-Stop technology operates in more situations, including when the vehicle is stationary in gear, and when the vehicle is coasting to a stop. The driver can adjust the coasting speed at which Auto Start-Stop operates, selecting from 12 km/h, 16 km/h or 20 km/h.

All Tourneo Custom powertrains also benefit from a selectable ECO Mode to further reduce fuel consumption. The feature optimizes the vehicle configuration and settings to maximize fuel efficiency.

With FordPass Connect on-board modem technology, the Tourneo Custom serves as a WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices, while advanced new technology features help drivers park, tow, prevent collisions and even avoid speeding fines with greater confidence.

Connect will also enable customers to improve vehicle utilisation and optimise running costs through solutions such as the new Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services products, which are launching during 2019.

Driver assistance technologies offered for the first time to Tourneo Custom drivers include:

Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Tow system, featuring an extended blind spot zone that covers the vehicle plus a trailer of up to 10 meters in length.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Limiter, which combines the functionality of Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Cruise Control to help drivers stay within legal speed limits.

Lane-Keeping Aid, which monitors the road markings ahead and actively supports the driver to safely guide the vehicle back into the correct lane by “nudging” the steering wheel in the correct direction.

Active Park Assist, which helps steer the vehicle into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spaces, while the driver controls acceleration and braking.

Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, which uses a forward-facing camera and radar to detect people or vehicles in the road, and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond to warnings. The system is now capable of detecting pedestrians at night when they are illuminated by the headlamps.

Following the launch of the new model at the start of 2018—with an all-new premium interior and stylish new front-end design—Ford sold 17,100 Tourneo Custom people-movers during the year, a 28% increase compared with the previous year.





Tourneo Custom