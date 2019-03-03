Performance details on the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar hybrid powertrain; 1,160 bhp

The heart of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar’s hybrid powertrain (earlier post) is a clean-sheet Cosworth-built 65° naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. Evoking the ultra-high-revving F1 engines of the 1990s, but benefitting from two decades of progress in design, material and manufacturing expertise, it sets new standards for maximum rpm and weight.





With a certified peak power output of 1,000 bhp (or 153.8 bhp-per-litr†e) at 10,500 rpm, it can continue on to a maximum 11,100 rpm—a world first for a naturally-aspirated, emissions-compliant road car. Peak torque is 740 N·m at 7,000 rpm. These peak outputs are purely delivered by the ICE (internal combustion engine), with a further performance boost delivered by the battery hybrid system.

When describing the powertrain of a traditional road car, or even a conventional hybrid road car, it is easy to separate the main components and describe their individual roles. In the Aston Martin Valkyrie many key components do more than one job.

Using the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s powertrain as an example, both the V12 engine and gearbox casing act as stressed members of the vehicle structure. The latter provides rear suspension mounting points, while also helping provide even greater structural rigidity and eliminating the weight of an additional rear subframe.

The battery pack integrates all relevant sub-systems and serves as the carrier for the vehicle’s power electronics, while in addition to its Power Boost and Energy Recovery System functions, the E-Motor aids the mechanical performance of the gearbox.

A KERS-style boost system akin to those fitted to F1 cars, the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s hybrid system has been developed by two main technical partners; Integral Powertrain Ltd, whicih supplied the bespoke electric motor, and Rimac for the lightweight hybrid battery system.

As a result, the full hybrid system contributes an additional 160 bhp of power and a further 280 N·m of available torque with the certified max power output of Aston Martin Valkyrie standing at a stunning 1,160 bhp @ 10,500rpm. Equally, with the full hybrid system, peak torque will stand at 900 NN·mm @ 6,000rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie is set to be the ultimate hypercar in the automotive world and these performance figures underline that statement. Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Cosworth, Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd. have been fantastic partners in the development of this powertrain, ensuring that we have already created a hybrid system that is emissions-compliant and ready to begin fitting to our first physical prototypes. I am, as I’m sure the rest of the world is, incredibly excited to see and hear the first of these cars on track. —David King, Vice President & Special Vehicle Operations Officer

Development of the Aston Martin Valkyrie continues under the guidance of Aston Martin Lagonda, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing.