BMW Group electrified vehicle US sales down 42.7% in February; X models account for 55.5% of BMW brand sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the US totaled 1,110 in February 2019, a decrease of 42.7% over the 1,936 sold in the same month a year ago.

The company said that model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series will debut at the Geneva International Motor Show this week. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the US at a future date.

Overall, sales of BMW brand vehicles in the US increased 0.2% in February 2019 for a total of 23,558, compared to 23,508 vehicles sold in February 2018.

The Spartanburg, SC-built BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicles continue to drive sales growth for BMW in the US. Taken together, the full range of BMW X models—from the X1 to the X6—accounted for 55.5% of BMW brand sales in the US in February.

MINI USA reported 2,679 vehicles sold in February, a decrease of 12.6% from the 3,065 sold in the same month a year ago.