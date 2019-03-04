Longer-range Nissan LEAF PLUS starts at $36,550 in US with up to 226 miles of range

The new Nissan LEAF PLUS pricing starts at $36,550 and goes on sale at Nissan retailers across the US this month. The “PLUS” designation refers to the increased energy density of the model’s 62 kWh battery pack and the higher 214-horsepower output of its powertrain versus the 40 kWh option.





The new Nissan LEAF S PLUS powertrain adds to the car’s range by approximately 50% with an EPA range of up to 226 miles (versus the standard 2019 Nissan LEAF 150 mile range). The Nissan 40kWh battery LEAF with up to 150 miles of range is available at a starting price of under $30,000.





The new powertrain also allows faster acceleration when driving at high speeds, accelerating nearly 13% quicker than the standard Nissan LEAF. In addition, with a standard new 100 kW quick charging system, the 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS can charge more efficiently.





The Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. The three key aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, exemplified by the 2019 Nissan LEAF, are Nissan Intelligent Driving, Nissan Intelligent Power and Nissan Intelligent Integration.

Offering a dynamic design and advanced technologies such as ProPILOT Assist and ePedal, the LEAF PLUS also features standard Rear Door Alert (RDA), a system that can help remind customers of items that may be forgotten in the rear seat.

There are also subtle clues to the LEAF’s PLUS designation, including a revised front fascia with blue highlights and an e+ logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid. Also included is rear trim level badges designating the grade levels as S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS.

Every 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS is offered with a limited warranty covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the lithium-ion battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle's battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.

The 2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS is offered in three well-equipped grade levels: S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS. The 2019 Nissan LEAF is also available in three 40 kWh grades: S, SV and SL.

The Nissan LEAF has sold more than than 390,000 units worldwide and more than 130,000 units in the US since its 2010 debut.