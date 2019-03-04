Piëch Automotive unveiling Piëch Mark Zero electric sports car at Geneva; 500 km range, 80% charge in 4:40 minutes

Piëch Automotive will unveil the Piëch Mark Zero electric sports car concept at the Geneva Motor Show this week. The Mark Zero is the first of a family of products to be brought to market by Piëch Automotive over the next three years. Three vehicle variants are in planning: a two-seater, a four-seater and a sporty SUV. Other concepts such as convertibles or pick-ups are also conceivable.





A flexible and open vehicle architecture allows the use of a variety of drive systems—electric drive, hybrid, fuel cell or internal combustion engine.

The Piëch Mark Zero is an electric GT with a range of 500 km (311 mi) according to WLTP. Acceleration is expected to be 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

A special type of battery cell hardly heats up during charging or discharging phases. Significantly higher currents can flow as the cell temperature rises only marginally.

In addition to conventional CSC charging, the fast charging mode allows for a sensationally short charging time of only 4:40 minutes to 80% battery capacity with an exceptionally high recuperation rate. Because of the reduced heat build-up, the batteries can be cooled by air alone. This contributes to an overall weight reduction of around 200 kg, resulting in a total vehicle weight of under 1,800 kg.

At the front axle, an asynchronous motor delivers 150 kW, while at the rear axle, two synchronous motors produce 150 kW each.

Piëch Automotive’s battery partner is the DESTEN Group Ltd., based in Hong Kong, China, with a research and development center in Qingdao, China. DESTEN offers innovative cell and battery packs which feature extremely short charging times combined with low temperature development. Now DESTEN wants to roll out their battery and cell competence gained in the consumer sector in the automotive industry.

The necessary charging infrastructure is supplied by Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd. from Qingdao, China, and Hong Kong, China. The group of companies was founded in 2004 by Chinese and German engineers, is listed on the stock exchange in Shenzhen, China, and is a market leader in eHouse solutions. TGOOD operates 210,000 charging stations in more than 300 cities.

Due to the placement of the battery packs (one in the center tunnel, the rest at the rear axle), weight distribution and handling are expected to be similar to that of a conventional sports car with a combustion engine. In contrast to the widespread placement under the floor, this allows a low seating position typical of a sports car as well as precise handling, giving the driver immediate feedback.