Mercedes-Benz Vito gets OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine

Mercedes-Benz is expanding Vito van range with enhancements including new high-torque four-cylinder diesel engines for the Vito Tourer with passenger car approval. In comparison to the predecessor, the new OM 654 diesel engine range reduces emissions and fuel consumption while also optimizing noise and vibration comfort.





The OM 654 model engine replaces the previously used OM 651 engines with the same power rating. In the smallest version, the engine produces 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 N·m of torque (combined fuel consumption 7.0-5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 186-153 g/km). The middle option delivers 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 N·m of torque (combined fuel consumption 7.0-5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 186-153 g/km) and in the top-of-the line engine with 140 kW (190 hp) and 420 N·m of torque (combined fuel consumption 6.9-5.7 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 181-151 g/km).

The new engine generation sets itself apart not only by the great range of power outputs available, but also by combining this power development with reduced consumption and emissions values, along with improved noise and vibration comfort.

Among the innovative characteristics of the new engine generation are the combination of an aluminum housing and steel pistons, the stepped recess combustion process and the NANOSLIDE cylinder wall coating for reducing friction within the engine.

The majority of components relevant to reducing emissions are installed directly on the engine. The integral technology approach featuring the new stepped recess combustion process, dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and engine-side exhaust-gas aftertreatment, combined for the first time with variable valve control, makes possible lower consumption and emissions values.

With the near-engine, insulated position of the components, the exhaust-gas aftertreatment system enjoys low heat loss and advantageous working conditions. The measures include:

High and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation including cooling;

A diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC) reduces the carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC);

A particle filter with SCR catalytic converter functionality (sDPF);

An SCR catalytic converter (selective catalytic reduction) serves to reduce nitrous oxides by mixing ammonia in the form of AdBlue into the exhaust gases upstream of the sDPF; and

An additional selective catalytic reduction catalytic converter (SCR) with ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust gas duct.

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer will also see the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission being used for the first time. The especially comfortable and efficient automatic transmission with torque converter replaces the previous 7G-TRONIC and comes as standard with the new diesel engines.

The driver can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select the drive programs “Comfort” and “Sport” and thus influence the shifting behaviour. Alternatively, “M” mode allows the driver to shift manually using the DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles. From autumn 2019, a manual transmission will be available. All new engine variants are equipped as standard with rear-wheel drive but can optionally also be ordered with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive.

Furthermore, the Vito is also very much keeping up with the increasing pace of our digital world. Following on from the Sprinter, many of the digital services offered as part of the Mercedes PRO connect ecosystem will also be made available in Vito variants with combustion engines from Summer 2019.

A communications module (LTE) with permanently-installed SIM card ensures that the technical pre-requisites for this are already in place. The products from the Mercedes PRO connect connectivity and fleet management solution help increase efficiency, lower operating costs and improve the availability of your vehicles whilst also facilitating communication between the entire fleet. This provides for more effective control of the fleet and also relieves the burden placed on drivers.

The modifications brought to the Vito will also be beneficial to the compact Marco Polo ACTIVITY recreational vehicle. This vehicle will also be available from March and will feature, among other things, the new engine variants and the expanded range of colors and wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz Vito was launched in 1995. Around 450,000 units of this current third generation have been sold since its introduction in autumn 2014. Target customers are typically from small and medium-sized businesses with fleets of up to five vehicles. More than 70% of all Vito vehicles are used in such conditions.