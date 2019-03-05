Adamas Intelligence: passenger EV battery capacity deployed in China up 439% YoY in January 2019 to 3.27 GWh
05 March 2019
Despite traditionally being a seasonally-slow month for the EV market, in January 2019, 3.27 GWh of passenger EV battery capacity was deployed in China, an increase of 439% over January 2018 levels, inferring from a model-by-model build-up using Adamas Intelligence’s ‘EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker’.
China was responsible for 59% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed globally in January 2019, almost double the 34% share that China contributed in January 2018.
From January 2018 through January 2019, the sales-weighted average passenger EV battery capacity in China increased by 95%, from 14.9 kWh to 29.1 kWh, meaning that the average EV registered in China in January 2019 contained nearly double the mass of battery metals/materials as the year prior.
On a unit basis, deliveries of new energy cars (pure-battery, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell cars) in January 2019 more than doubled year-over-year in China, with 85,000 units delivered. By comparison, total car sales decreased almost 18% to 2.02 million units in January, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers as reported by Bloomberg.
While China has decided to phase out incentives to those buying new-energy cars over the years, it has yet to unveil a new subsidy plan for 2019 that would cut the discounts. At present, buyers can get as much as 75,000 yuan ($11,130) from both the central and local governments for a pure-electric e5 sedan made by BYD Co., which offers a driving range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) per charge. That would save the customer a third of the cost.—Bloomberg
With 439% YoY increase in battery capacity, China will speed ahead of all other countries as the number one EV batteries and EV producer. Amazing how fast can China move in many fields.
Posted by: HarveyD | 05 March 2019 at 07:31 AM