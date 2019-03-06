ARPA-E awards $2M to Achates Power for opposed-piston engine for hybrids; U Mich, Nissan partners
06 March 2019
Achates Power was awarded $2 million in funding from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for the development of a Highly-efficient Opposed-Piston Engine (HOPE) for Hybrid Vehicles. (Earlier post.) Achates Power has partnered with the University of Michigan and Nissan Motor Company., Ltd. for the project.
The project builds on the successful development of the OP Engine and expands our research and development into the hybrid and range-extender market. The inherent balance and power characteristics of the OP Engine makes it an ideal powertrain in a hybrid solution, providing vehicle manufacturers a cost-effective solution to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.—Fabien Redon, Chief Technical Officer, Achates Power
The HOPE project will develop a unique single-cylinder OP Engine design with the goal to minimize energy losses typical in conventional internal combustion engines.
A motor-generator integrated on each engine crankshaft will provide independent control to each piston and eliminate all torque transmitted across the mechanical crankshaft connection, thus reducing engine size, mass, cost, friction, and noise.
The application of high-bandwidth power electronics will further improve engine efficiency through the real-time control of the piston motion and combustion process.
I am excited to design and optimize the controls that will free this opposed-piston engine from the mechanical constraints of the crank and gear mechanism through the electric motors; it is like breaking the shackles and unleashing its true potential. Along with the freedom, though comes the responsibility of highly precise control and coordination of the piston motions to maximize efficiency and ensure a smoother operation.—Anna G. Stefanopoulou, Energy Institute Director and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Michigan
The University of Michigan Energy Institute will contribute engineering resources and talent in the design and testing of the Highly-efficient Opposed-Piston Engine for Hybrid Vehicles, the project will look to leverage Nissan Motor Company., Ltd. experience in hybrid engine development.
Further financial support (subsidies, hand outs) for a dying technology is not justified. Supporting new technologies like SS batteries and FCs and REs would make be sense.
Posted by: HarveyD | 06 March 2019 at 09:07 AM
There are applications for range extenders and the like for military and civilian projects. We can and should have everything necessary to move forward.
Posted by: SJC | 06 March 2019 at 10:08 AM
I would have to agree with SJC on this - a good range extender would be a boon.
It means you can have a much smaller, lighter battery and always get home.
However, have Achates Power ever sold anything other than promises ?
Posted by: mahonj | 06 March 2019 at 10:54 AM
A waste of money on yet another form of the ICE; developing the internal combustion engine in a never ending new configuration is moving backwards and a continuation of pollution for profits at the expense of our children's health and future well being.
The idea is to replace the ICE and our dependence on the fossil fuel it burns in the air. HD has it spot on; spend the money on developing the new, clean technology.
Posted by: Lad | 06 March 2019 at 12:44 PM
It sounded exciting back in 2010 when they started talking about it but 9 years later they are still developing it. Meanwhile the world keeps turning. BEVs are about 3 years away from being cost competitive with ICE sans subsidy and FCEVs may be viable in 6 years. Their window of opportunity is getting narrower.
Posted by: Gasbag | 06 March 2019 at 03:12 PM
I have been on this blog for 20 years, Battery has always been 3-5 years away. Meanwhile the much hated ICE keeps saving humanity (literally every day) exceeding ever environmental hurdle thrown at it, getting more efficient each year and staying affordable without subsidies.
I love batteries and have worked on many electric drive systems and vehicles. But we have to keep an open mind. All good ideas welcome. Because ICE utility is practically unprecedented in history & Batteries have a heavy lift.
Engines such as this can have fuel efficiency as good as a power plant. I have also worked a little with solar, wind power and grid mix. I’m just saying baseload requirements are real and not going anywhere. Thx.
Posted by: Tim Duncan | 06 March 2019 at 05:00 PM
I have a Niro PHEV and like it very much. About 50% of my miles are now EV. Cross country fill-ups take 5min (vs 50min) and $10,000 cheaper.
Any bets as to when BEVs reach 50% market share? Now <2%? Wake me up when it reaches 10%.
Posted by: charlesH | 06 March 2019 at 06:00 PM
The Achates Opposed Piston Engine is already very efficient, reaching as much as 55% BTE (153.7 g/(kW⋅h))at part load, reference: achatespower.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/SAE_2017-01-0638.pdf.
So this would be interesting as a Range Extender in a Series Plug-In Hybrid (Nissan already uses a Series Hybrid in the e-Note).
Achates and Cummins are already using this engine in military applications so it would be great if it could be extended to HEV or PHEV for the military (Oshkosh Defense has a hybrid drive system for military vehicles).
Posted by: gryf | 06 March 2019 at 06:03 PM