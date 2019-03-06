Federal agencies release framework for advancing the bioeconomy

The federal Biomass Research and Development (BR&D) Board unveiled a multi-agency strategy to accelerate innovative technologies that harness the nation’s biomass resources for affordable biofuels, bioproducts, and biopower. The Bioeconomy Initiative: Implementation Framework was developed by the B&RD Board—an interagency collaborative which is co-chaired by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Department of Energy (DOE)—to guide such efforts.

Since 2013, the BR&D Board has worked to shape an interagency initiative that addresses key scientific and technical challenges to enable the sustainable production and utilization of biomass for affordable domestic biofuels, bioproducts, and biopower: the Bioeconomy Initiative.

The vision of the Bioeconomy Initiative is a vibrant US bioeconomy that enhances economic growth, energy security, and environmental quality by maximizing sustainable use of the nation’s domestic biomass resources for affordable biofuels, bioproducts, and biopower.

The emerging bioeconomy presents an opportunity to expand and enable new agriculture and forest markets while also improving the sustainability of the broader modern economy and environment. Strategic federal investments are developing technologies for the bioeconomy that promise to create new possibilities for renewable product supply-chains, jobs, and economic opportunities. —USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics Scott Hutchins

A major benefit of the Bioeconomy Initiative is the ability to maximize the impact of federal investments in bioenergy and accelerate innovation in the bioeconomy. Biobased technologies can provide diverse, affordable, domestic supplies of energy and other products, providing consumers and businesses with additional reliable and secure energy options. —Energy Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel Simmons

The Bioeconomy Initiative: Implementation Framework outlines an approach for implementing the Initiative. The Framework will serve as a guiding document for the BR&D Board member agencies to increase government accountability and accelerate innovative and sustainable technologies that contribute to a secure, reliable, affordable, and enduring supply of US energy and products.

The Implementation Framework presents goals and actions for addressing knowledge and technology gaps in:

Advanced algae systems

Feedstock genetic improvement, production, management, and logistics

Biomass conversion and carbon utilization

Transportation, distribution infrastructure, and end use

Bioeconomy analysis

Bioeconomy sustainability.

The Implementation Framework lays out activities to address technology uncertainty; leverage government, academic, and industrial resources and capabilities; stimulate public-private partnerships; and generate technical information that can inform decision-makers and policymakers.

The BR&D Board includes officials from DOE, USDA, US Department of Transportation, US Department of the Interior, US Department of Defense, US Environmental Protection Agency, National Science Foundation, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President.