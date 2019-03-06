Nissan unveils IMQ concept with next-gen e-Power system

Nissan unveiled the all-new IMQ concept vehicle at the Geneva International Motor Show. At the heart of the IMQ is the next generation of e-POWER, a 100% electric motor drive system that delivers instant, linear acceleration.





e-POWER, introduced in 2016 in the Note, is a non-plug-in series-hybrid drive system. e-POWER borrows from the EV technology in the Nissan LEAF. Unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high-output.

The IMW e-POWER system has been further developed from the e-POWER technology currently available in the best-selling Nissan Note and Serena models in Japan. In the IMQ, it delivers a total output of 250 kW and 700 N·m of torque.





The e-POWER system includes a gasoline engine with a power generator, an inverter, a battery and an electric motor. Used solely to charge the high-output battery, the gasoline engine always runs at an optimal speed. This leads to superior fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine.

This high output is channeled through a new multi-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering precise and independent control of each wheel. The combination of e-POWER and AWD is ideal for low-grip conditions.

The IMQ offers additional insights into Nissan’s technology vision. It’s equipped with an advanced prototype version of Nissan’s ProPILOT driving assistance system which can offer enhanced autonomous driving capability. The model also features Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible technology, unveiled in January 2019 at the CES trade show.

The IMQ is equipped with Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) technology, a 3-D interface where the “real world” converges with the virtual world. Developed by Nissan, I2V helps vehicle occupants see what may otherwise be invisible, adding confidence and excitement to the driving experience.

The opportunity to “see the invisible” is made possible with Nissan’s Omni-Sensing technology which connects the IMQ to real-world sensing information inside and outside the vehicle’s cabin, combined with information from the virtual world, displayed before the driver and passenger for a rich mixed-reality experience.

The technology can help drivers see around corners, visualize precise information about traffic jams—including causes—and determine alternative routes for a stress-free journey. Drivers may even enjoy the company of a virtual passenger, in the form of a 3D augmented-reality avatar inside the car.

Nissan’s commitment to an autonomous future, as laid out in the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, is also reflected in the IMQ. The car is equipped with an advanced prototype ProPILOT driver assistance system, assisting drivers on urban streets and suburban highways. This is possible due to an array of advanced sensors, radars and cameras located throughout the car that can interpret road, traffic and information signals for a smooth and confident ride.