Jeep previews plug-in hybrid Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass at Geneva

06 March 2019

At the Geneva International Motor Show, Jeep presented its new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models: the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass. The new PHEVs have a pure electric range of approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) and a top electric speed of about 130 km/h (81 mph). CO2 emissions are lower than 50 g/km.

The electric units work in synergy with the new 1.3-liter turbo gasoline engine to increase efficiency and power overall. For the Renegade, the power sits in the 190 and 240 hp range resulting in strong on-road performance: 0-100 km/h is reached in approximately 7 seconds. The same figures—although still pending homologation—are achieved by the first plug-in hybrid Compass. Also, on the Compass, the simultaneous action of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the electric motor delivers up to 240 hp of maximum power.

With electrification, the Jeep range further improves its off-road capability, courtesy of the greater torque offered by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision during take-off and while driving on the most challenging terrain, where a very low transmission ratio is needed.

With the new electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and to control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system.

Renegade and Compass PHEVs feature a dedicated instrument cluster and infotainment screen, updated in order to help the customer with information related to daily hybrid driving.

