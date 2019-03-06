Nissan LEAF first electric car to pass 400,000 unit sales

The Nissan LEAF is the first electric car to surpass 400,000 sales. Introduced in 2010 as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF has led the way in making the excitement and convenience of electric driving accessible to non-luxury buyers.





In launching the first-generation LEAF, Nissan pledged to become a global leader in producing and promoting vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. The company committed itself to working with governments and utility companies to support the adoption of electric vehicles, make charging them easier and more convenient, and develop second-life uses for electric car batteries.

Since then, Nissan has formed partnerships around the world under its Nissan Energy initiative. These partnerships will leverage the ability of electric car batteries to store energy and share it with homes, businesses and power grids—making electric vehicles even more useful, while promoting efficient energy use.

Meanwhile, LEAF owners have driven their cars more than 10 billion kilometers in total. The number of LEAF vehicles sold since 2010 is enough to save 3.8 million barrels of oil a year.

Last year, the LEAF was not only the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe, but also the top-selling car of any kind in Norway.

The Nissan LEAF is available in more than 50 markets globally. It will go on sale in six new markets in Latin America in the first half of this year and seven in Asia and Oceania by the end of the year.

The powertrain of the second-generation LEAF, which debuted in 2017, produces 110 kW of power and 320 N·m of torque. Recently, a model with a new powertrain joined the lineup: the Nissan LEAF e+, which offers increased power and approximately 40% additional range. Sales of the LEAF e+ began in late January in Japan. US sales will begin this spring, and Europe will follow shortly thereafter.

The Nissan LEAF is built at three factories: Oppama, Japan; Sunderland, England; and Smyrna, Tennessee.