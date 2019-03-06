Mazda unveils CX-30 compact crossover SUV with mild hybrid technology

Mazda Motor Corporation staged the world premiere of the second model in its new-generation lineup, the Mazda CX-30 compact crossover SUV, at the Geneva International Motor Show. As a new core model, the CX-30 will be rolled out to global markets, with sales starting from Europe this summer.





The powertrain lineup consists of Mazda’s latest Skyactiv-X, Skyactiv-G and Skyactiv-D engines. The Skyactiv-G 2.0 (gasoline) and Skyactiv-X (spark-controlled compression-ignition gasoline, earlier post) will come mated with M Hybrid, Mazda’s compact and efficient mild hybrid system, for enhanced acceleration performance and real-world fuel economy.

The latest Skyactiv-G 2.0 gasoline engine delivers enhanced driving performance, fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. It adopts a cylinder deactivation system that shuts down cylinders 1 and 4 in light-load situations such as constant-speed cruising. This contributes to greatly reduced pumping loss and lowered mechanical resistance.

The Skyactiv-D 1.8 diesel engine is retained in the powertrain lineup. It provides smooth yet robust performance combined with a fine balance of fuel economy, quietness and low emissions.

The new Skyactiv-X engine features Mazda’s innovative Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) combustion to bring compression ignition to a gasoline engine. As a result, it features both the superior initial response and powerful torque of diesel engines, as well as the linear response to even sudden driver inputs and the smooth revving up to the higher rpms typical of a gasoline engine.

With a newly developed control system and new technologies to reduce friction, i-Activ AWD delivers a refined and stable ride in any situation and real-world fuel economy almost as good as a front-wheel drive vehicle.





In advancing the dynamic performance of the CX-30, the team worked to always preserve grip in all four tires regardless of the road surface conditions. In addition to always being ready to handle rain, snow or other slippery conditions, it preserves extra amounts of solid grip at all times, which contributes to smooth accelerating, breaking or cornering on dry roads. The balance of grip between front and rear tires is constantly controlled to maintain smooth, stable AWD driving at all times.

Furthermore, Mazda’s advanced i-Activ AWD works in harmony with G-Vectoring Control (GVC) to control the distribution of torque between front and rear wheels in accordance with the driver’s steering and acceleration inputs and the grip condition of all wheels in order to deliver a faithful response with that little bit of extra vehicle control to spare, regardless of the driving scene.

To enhance real-world fuel economy, the new system adopts a rubber damper inside the power take-off unit, which greatly reduces fluctuations in input torque sent to the rear-wheel drive unit.

A new design for the rear differential stores oil in the upper part and supplies just the necessary amount where and when required. In addition to the adoption of ball bearings and the use of low-viscosity oil, this design further reduces mechanical loss.

A new setting applies slight difference in the deceleration ratio between the power take-off and rear differential. Not only does this maintain the same response in torque distribution, but it also increases the precision of the AWD-control unit, with a significant reduction in overall mechanical loss.

As with the all-new Mazda3, CX-30 adopts G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus). In addition to the smooth and efficient vehicle behavior delivered by G-Vectoring Control (GVC), GVC Plus adds direct yaw moment control via the brakes, which contributes to enhanced stability of vehicle posture.

When cornering, GVC Plus lightly applies brake force to the outer wheels as the steering wheel is returned to the center position. This provides a recovery moment that restores the vehicle to straight-line running and achieves greater stability. As a result, the car better handles emergency avoidance maneuvers and offers more confidence-inspiring control in various situations, including lane changes at high speed and driving on slippery surfaces such as snowy roads.