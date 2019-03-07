Latest EPA automotive trend report shows MY 2017 fleet fuel economy of 24.9 mpg; new record

The latest edition of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) annual Automotive Trends Report finds that Model Year (MY) 2017 vehicle fuel economy was 24.9 miles per gallon, slightly higher than MY 2016, and a record high overall. Since MY 2004, fuel economy and CO 2 emissions have improved in eleven out of thirteen years.





Estimated Real-World CO 2 and Fuel Economy. Source: EPA.

The report also assesses compliance performance for individual automakers and for the US fleet as a whole with the greenhouse gas emissions standards for light-duty vehicles. This year’s report shows all manufacturers are in compliance with the standards. Most large manufacturers used banked credits, along with technology improvements, to maintain compliance in model year 2017. Only three large manufacturers complied based on the technology levels of their vehicles alone: Honda, Subaru and BMW.





GHG Performance and Standards by Manufacturer, 2017 Model Year. Source: EPA.

Highlights of the report include:

Due to a combination of technology, innovation and regulatory flexibility, the US experienced record high fuel economy and record low GHG emissions in 2017.

Progress on GHG emissions while providing choices for American consumers as sport utility vehicles reached record high market share, while also achieving record high fuel economy.

The average real-world CO 2 emission rate for all new personal vehicles fell by three grams per mile to 357 grams per mile, the lowest level ever measured.

Since 2004, CO 2 emissions have decreased 23%, or 104 g/mi, and fuel economy has increased 29%, or 5.6 mpg.

Preliminary data suggest further improvements in model year 2018. Average estimated real-world CO 2 emissions are projected to fall 8 g/mi to 348 g/mi and fuel economy is projected to increase 0.5 mpg to 25.4 mpg.

Average new vehicle fuel economy and horsepower continue to increase, while weight remains constant.

In model year 2017, Honda led the industry with the lowest CO 2 emissions and highest fuel economy. Mazda and Hyundai had the second and third lowest CO 2 emissions, respectively. FCA had the highest new vehicle average CO 2 emissions and lowest fuel economy of the large manufacturers, followed by GM and Ford.





Changes in estimated Real-World Fuel Economy and CO 2 for Large Manufacturers, 2012-2017. Source: EPA.

Background. This annual report is part of the EPA’s commitment to providing the public with transparent information about new light-duty vehicle GHG emissions, fuel economy, technology data, and auto manufacturers’ performance in meeting the agency’s GHG emissions standards.

This report includes content previously published in two separate reports, the Light-Duty Automotive Technology, Carbon Dioxide Emissions, and Fuel Economy Trends Report, and the GHG Manufacturer Performance Report. These reports have now been combined to provide a more comprehensive analysis.

EPA has collected data on every new light-duty vehicle model sold in the United States since 1975. Data is collected to support several national programs, including EPA criteria pollutant and GHG standards, the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, and vehicle Fuel Economy and Environment labels.