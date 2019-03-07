Honda intends to move 100% of European sales to electrified powertrains by 2025

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 March 2019

At the Geneva International Motor Show, Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said that the company intends to move 100% of its European sales to electrified powertrains by 2025.

This new ambition builds on the brand’s 2017 aim of two-thirds of its sales to be electrified by 2025, and places it firmly at the forefront of Honda’s global electrification shift announced as part of its 2030 vision.

Honda unveiled the Honda e Prototype at the show, previewing the company’s first production battery electric vehicle for the European market. Positioned as an urban commuter, the car features a range of more than 200 km (124 miles) and a fast charge functionality providing 80% range in just 30 minutes.

5

Honda e Prototype

It features trademark Honda driving dynamics with a sporty rear wheel drive configuration. The production version of the Honda e Prototype will be unveiled later this year. Customers can register for updates on the Honda website now, and will be able to place a reservation for the car in selected European markets in early summer.

Early in 2019, Honda launched the all-new CR-V Hybrid, featuring its two-motor i-MMD full hybrid technology. Honda expects full hybrid technology to play a key role in meeting its aims of 100% electrification by 2025.

