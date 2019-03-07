Kia unveils Imagine electric concept car at Geneva

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 March 2019

Kia Motors revealed its new all-electric concept car, Imagine by Kia, at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Imagine by Kia is the company’s first pure electric four-door passenger car. Unlike the award-winning e-Niro electric crossover, which is based on the existing architecture of the hybrid-powered Niro, Imagine by Kia is underpinned by a low-mounted, induction-charged battery pack that powers a compact drivetrain.

The design merges aspects of an SUV, a crossover and a family sedan. A single sheet of glass is used for both the windshield and roof, flowing from the base of the A-pillar and over the cabin to create a vast sky-window, before tapering into a double-bubble over the rear passenger compartment.

The rakishness of the car’s high shoulders and narrow glasshouse are further enhanced by an illuminated dynamic streak that draws the eye from the A-pillar into the C-pillar, ending with an integrated lateral turn signal.

The layout of the powertrain created a chassis architecture that is distinctly different to that of a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine. The versatility of the all-electric architecture has not only enabled the Kia design team to create an open and spacious interior for passengers, but also for their luggage. Imagine by Kia boasts two capacious loadbays: a ‘frunk’ front trunk and a traditional rear storage area accessed through the glass hatch.

It’s a large C-segment car—the vehicle size that’s incredibly popular in Europe—but the only things it holds on to are Kia’s brand values. It hints at something familiar, but is something entirely new. I think of it as a category-buster, and a disruptor—it’s familiar and understood but at the same time progressive and new.

—Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe

Posted on 07 March 2019 in Electric (Battery)

